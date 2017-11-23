Disney XD Introduces a Male Princess

Disney has a new princess in the kingdom, but he’s unlike any princess Disney has had before. That’s right, he. Disney XD has introduced its first male princess.

On a recent episode of Star vs. The Forces of Evil, to help save the students at St. Olga’s Reform School for Wayward Princesses from the wicked headmistress Ms. Heinous, Marco Diaz (voiced by Adam McArthur) disguised himself as Princess Turdina. Just as Marco is about to reveal the truth to the students, Ms. Heinous storms in and pulls down his shirt, revealing that Princess Turdina has chest hair. You can check out the scene above.

However, instead of discrediting Marco and causing the princesses to turn on “Turdina”, the reveal only encourages the princesses to support him, declaring that not only is there nothing wrong with boys being princesses — especially since Marco’s message was true — but that “Turdina is a state of mind,” and “He can be a princess if he wants to!”

It’s a powerful message for the animated series which is no stranger to powerful, groundbreaking moments. In February, the show featured the first same-sex kiss for a Disney property in an episode. Even without the male princess and same-sex kiss, Star v. The Forces of Evil itself is groundbreaking. The show’s creator and executive producer Daron Nefcy is only the second woman lead her own Disney animated show and has expressed her pride at what the show is doing.

“Proud of the team for everything we do with the show!” she wrote. “I know this is old news, but I wanted to share in case someone missed it.”