French’s Has Created a Mustard Ice Cream and Yes, You Read That Right

One of the great things about ice cream is that you can make the frozen, delicious treat in almost any flavor you can imagine. Coffee ice cream? Yes, that’s a thing. Goat cheese ice cream? Absolutely. Ghost Pepper ice cream? A real winner if you’re into spicy and sweet. However, there are probably some flavors that might fall under the umbrella of “just because you can doesn’t mean you should” and that includes mustard. That’s right, the largest manufacturer of mustard in the U.S., French’s, has teamed up with Coolhaus for mustard-flavored ice cream.

According to People, this incredibly unusual ice cream flavor was created as part of the celebration of National Mustard Day, Saturday August 3. The ice cream, which is the bright yellow color you would expect mustard-flavored ice cream to be, will be available at Los Angeles-based Coolhaus’ New York City and Los Angeles locations only. In the Los Angeles area, it will be available August 2-4 and August 9-11 at the Culver City location. In New York, there will be ice cream trucks at Rockefeller Center and Columbus Circle on August 1, at Brooklyn Bridge Park and Madison Square Park on August 2, and on August 3 the trucks will head out to the Hamptons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the best part about this really odd ice cream flavor might be how it’s served. As pretzels and mustard go together — they’re a classic pairing — the mustard ice cream will be served with a pretzel cookie.

According to People, which actually got a sneak peek taste of the ice cream, it’s not terrible but also not likely to be a go-to flavor anytime soon. They described the flavor of initially having a sweet taste similar to cotton candy and bubble gum ice cream, but then takes on the mustardy tang pretty soon after. One scoop might just be the limit. No word on the pretzel cookie.

So, what do you think: would you eat mustard-flavored ice cream? What’s the strangest flavor of ice cream you’ve ever had? Are you going to be celebrating National Mustard Day? Let us know in the comments below!