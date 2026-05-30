Nintendo Switch Online Makes 2025 Game Free to Download for 48 Hours

Nintendo via Nintendo Switch Online has made a 2025 game free to download and play in its entirety for 48 hours. It’s not free to keep, though, so Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 will have to act fast if they want to abstract maximum value here and play the game in its entirety. That said, the entirety of the game can be played in this window because it’s not terribly long. Meanwhile, unlock some Nintendo Switch Online offers; this one is not limited to the Expansion Pack tier, but is rather available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

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More specifically, until June 1, all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch and Switch 2 can download and access the entirety of Ball x Pit for free. This offer is available to both subscribers in North America and Europe.

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Fan-Favorite 2025 Game

For those unfamiliar with this 2025 release, it is a brick-breaking, ball-fusing, base-building survival roguelite from developer Kenny Sun and Friends and publisher Devolver Digital. It boasts a Metacritic range of 84 to 89, which is a great set of scores, but an underrating based on user reviews. The Nintendo eShop doesn’t allow for user reviews, but other platforms do, such as Steam. To this end, it has a 95% approval rating on Steam across 14,365 user reviews. This is enough to earn it an “Overwhelmingly Positive,” the highest rating possible on the platform.

“Ball x Pit is a fast-paced fantasy roguelite where heroes must find the balls to plunge deeper into a seemingly bottomless pit of monsters,” reads an official description of the game for those just learning about it. “Develop arcane ammunition and resources in pursuit of treasure, recruiting additional heroes to aid you in your perilous quest.”

As noted, the game is not terribly long, which is good for those who want to play the entire game while it’s free. It’s not that short, either. It can be beaten this weekend, but those who want to achieve this will need to cram the entire weekend. To this end, prepare to clear out about 15 to 25 hours out of your weekend schedule, with the lower end range representing the quickest mainline playthrough and the top end including side content.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.