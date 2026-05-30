Nintendo eShop Giving Away One of the Best Switch Games for $2

The Nintendo eShop is giving away one of the best Switch games, one of the best games of the late 2010s, for just $2.49. This price point is thanks to a massive 90% discount; however, it’s only available until June 1. There is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version of the Nintendo Switch game, but it is playable on the newer successor Nintendo console via the power of backward compatibility. And of course, there is always a possibility that a Nintendo Switch 2 version will be released with a free upgrade in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For roughly the next 48 hours, Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch 2 users can grab Playdead’s puzzle platformer, one of the best puzzle platformers of all time, Inside, for the price of a candy bar. For those unfamiliar with this game, it was released in 2016, where it earned a 93 on Metacritic at release and a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards, which it ultimately came up short on against Blizzard’s Overwatch. It was the joint-highest-rated game of the year, though, with PlayStation and Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. And despite being eight years old, it actually remains the Danish studio’s latest game. Playdead hasn’t closed, but clearly something has gone astray, as we haven’t even heard from it or its next game since 2021. If Inside ends up being its final game, it went out with a bang and a genre-defining title.

Play video

2016’s Highest-Rated Game

For those that do not know, Inside is the second release from the studio, which previously put out Limbo in 2010 to similar acclaim. In the game, you play a young boy who finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project, alone, and being hunted.

As noted above, while Inside didn’t win Game of the Year at The Game Awards, it did not walk away empty-handed. Rather, it walked away that night with an award for Best Art Direction and Best Independent Game.

If there is one critique some may lodge at the puzzle platformer, it is that it is not very long, which is true. It is about three to five hours long, but it’s a very high-quality three to five hours, and now at $2.49, there is no longer a “value” question.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.