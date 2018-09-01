Carl’s Jr. Is Selling Froot Loops Donuts Because Why Not?

If your weekend plans include settling in for a serious Netflix binge you’re likely going to want some snacks for that and if it’s a sweet treat you crave, Carl’s Jr. has you covered. The fast food chain has launched their brand-new Froot Loop mini donuts.

Yes, that’s right, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s has taken the technicolor-hued sugary sweetness of everyone’s favorite toucan-touted breakfast cereal and mashed it up with donuts to create a soft, sugary treat that reportedly tastes exactly like the cereal itself.

The donuts come in a pack of five — red, blue, purple, green, and yellow as orange is not represented in the selection — and apparently smell exactly like opening up a box of Froot Loops cereal when you open up the little box they are served in. The box itself also represents Froot Loops so you know exactly what you’re getting into for the $1.99 the treat costs. The box is the same iconic red of the cereal and features the Froot Loops name as well as the Carl’s Jr. star prominently on the top.

Admittedly Froot Loops donuts might sound a little crazy, those who have tried the treats have been impressed with the flavor accuracy of the donuts. Buzzfeed’s Crystal Ro, who is a big fan of the cereal, spoke highly of the donuts and noted they took her right back to her childhood.

“Here’s the thing…I LOVE Froot Loops,” Ro explained in her taste test. “So, the moment I got a whiff of these doughnuts, I was instantly taken back to childhood. They smell and taste exactly like the real thing — in like, baked good form — and my elementary-school self would’ve gobbled all of these down in like two seconds.”

While we wouldn’t suggest eating the Froot Loops mini donuts quite that fast — you have to pace yourself with the snacks during a Netflix binge, after all — you might want to act fast if these brightly colored treats sound like something you have to try. The donuts are available nationwide, but only for a limited time.

