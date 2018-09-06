J.K. Rowling Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter’s US Launch

Twenty years ago, today, American readers were introduced to Harry Potter with the first American publication of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and author J.K. Rowling is celebrating the milestone.

In a post to Twitter today, Rowling wrote that she was sending “lots of love to American Potterheads” on the momentous occasion. You can check out her tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harry Potter was first published in the US 20 years ago today, so

I’m sending lots of love to American Potterheads, who’ve given me some of the most memorable moments of my Potter-related life!@Scholastic #HarryPotter20 🇺🇸 ⚡️❤️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 5, 2018

“Harry Potter was first published in the US 20 years ago today, so I’m sending lots of love to American Potterheads, who’ve given me some of the most memorable moments of my Potter-related life!” Rowling wrote.

Now, it’s important to recognize that Rowling is specifically celebrating the release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the United States. The book was initially released as “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in the United Kingdom on June 26, 1997.

The book quickly became a phenomenon, spawning six sequels, eight films, and remains the best-selling book series in history with more than 500 million copies sold. The world Rowling created with Harry Potter has also grown beyond the original series, with the supplemental “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” itself becoming a popular film series — the second installment of which, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, is due out in November — as well as the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Harry Potter remains a deeply significant and influential work of literature even two decades on and it wasn’t just Rowling that took to Twitter to mark the occasion The Boy Who Lived was introduced to American readers. Fans also took a moment to express how much the books meant to them and the ways it’s changed their lives. We’ve collected some of our favorite reactions below.

What about you? How do you feel about the twentieth anniversary of Harry Potter’s American debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

A treasured memory

I loved reading the books to my daughter at bedtime. It was so fun to act it out. Such wonderful time together. She died at 23 after a long illness. I kept all her Harry Potter books and always will ❤️ — AbbyNormal (@fbrodya) September 5, 2018

A world to escape to

Thank you so much for giving 6 year old me a world I can escape to. I’m now 23 and I know that whenever the going gets tough, I can get lost in the world of Harry Potter to distract myself and give myself a break. Words can’t describe how thankful I am to you ❤️ https://t.co/ZJ7fJO4IBB — Shay (@shaydawg311) September 5, 2018

The most important piece of fiction

Harry Potter is the most important piece of fiction in my life from any medium. It taught me to love reading and writing, inspired me to write myself, and led to incredible moments in many of my friendships.



I owe this franchise so much, and am so happy to have it in my life. https://t.co/kZ1Lql5eLq — Jonathon Dornbush (@jmdornbush) September 5, 2018

A love of reading thanks to Harry

Growing up I used to hate reading. It was more of a chore to me and something I had to do for school. Harry Potter changed that for me and showed me that reading can actually be enjoyable. Thank you for changing my opinion on reading! ❤? — Natalie H (@eilatan82) September 5, 2018

Life-changing

20 years ago, I was 11 years old and in the 7th grade. I hated reading and I didn’t get good grades. I guess I didn’t think books were important. Then something happened. Harry Potter and The Sorceror’s Stone was published in the U.S and I told my mom I was going to the library pic.twitter.com/MxzFwGwaxb — ali evans ? (@alibakerevans) September 5, 2018

Masterful

I love Harry Potter.



Words can scarcely describe what may very well be the most beautifully crafted and impactful story I’ve ever come across.



It is poetry, it is human nature writ large, it is masterful.



Thank you. Thank you every day J.K. For Harry’s journey. https://t.co/nTfiHRE7hA — Logan Wilkinson (@LeftyLoggy) September 6, 2018

Proud