Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Thinks the Franchise Will Eventually Be Rebooted

The Harry Potter franchise, despite debuting the final chapter in the film series in 2011, has shown no signs of stopping. Warner Bros. Pictures and author J.K. Rowling have expanded the brand with the Wizarding World label in a number of ways like the Fantastic Beasts feature film franchise and even the sequel to the book series Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on the stage. In a culture built around familiarity and reboots though, it seems increasingly likely that at some point the series could be remade for the big screen, and one of the stars of the films thinks it will happen.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, franchise star Tom Felton, who played antagonist Draco Malfoy across the eight feature films,said that while a reboot probably won’t happen in the near future, it’s almost certainly inevitable. “I don’t think Jo [Rowling] would want her films, her books rather and her films, to be remade anytime soon, but I’m sure in 20 years when they’ve got 4D, scratch-and-sniff cinemas, or whatever, then they’ll want to do it all over again.”

Felton went on to say that if a reboot did happen that he would want to be involved as an actor, playing the role of the father to his character in the original series. “My hope is that when they do it I’ll be old enough to play Lucius,” he said. “Give it another 15 years and I’ll come back and play Lucius. I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Felton’s comments don’t match what his co-star Ralph Fiennes told ComicBook.com earlier this year, where Voldemort himself seemed to think that the author was done with “The Boy who Lived.”

“I don’t see it happening,” Fiennes admitted. “I think JK Rowling… My sense is, I don’t know this, is that she feels that’s done and she’s developing [the Wizarding World] with those other films.”

However, Fiennes did caveat his statement with a big question mark. After all, it is hard to know what Rowling thinks when it comes to Harry after all these years.

“I don’t know. Who knows thought, who knows? You never know.”

Warner Bros. will next release Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3, penned by Rowling and returning Harry Potter franchise scribe Steve Kloves, on November 12, 2021.

What do you think? Will the Harry Potter franchise ever get rebooted? Do you want to see that happen? Sound off in the comments below!