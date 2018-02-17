Hellboy Is Returning To Comics

Hellboy is back! After a short stint in taking down Hell, the former BPRD team member will be returning in a yet to be named series.

Mike Mignola has told Entertainment Weekly that the Hellboy’s return was always in the works. “The truth is, I knew he was coming back,” Mignola tells EW. “It’s something I’ve been keeping a lid on for a long time. As long as we’ve been talking about wrapping up the B.P.R.D. series, we’ve talked about how we needed to get the band back together and get back to the classic characters.”

Mignola even slipped some hints of his return in the last series, Hellboy in Hell, telling EW, “But nobody picked up on it, which is great because we wanted a tease where people would just wonder, ‘does that mean something?”

You can read the full interview at Entertainment Weekly, and check out some preview art from the new book by Mike Mignola.

“The truth is, I knew he was coming back,” Mignola tells @EW. “As long as we’ve been talking about wrapping up the BPRD series, we’ve talked about how we needed to get the band back together & get back to the classic characters.” https://t.co/WFJlHzlCqg pic.twitter.com/N669zejUoR — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) February 13, 2018

Hellboy is also returning to the screen, it’s currently in production with an all new cast. Stranger Things, David Harbour will be taking over the horns from Ron Perlman. The film is directed by Dog Soldiers’ Neil Marshall and written by Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden. Milla Jovovich and Ian McShane will co-star in the reboot which is set to be released January 11th of 2019.