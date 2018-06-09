New ‘Incredibles 2’ TV Spot Reveals More Supers

A new TV spot for Incredibles 2 showcases a few new supers in action.

As Elastigirl nabs a new job, her work leads her to discover a new team of supers who have very unique and unexpected powers. New characters such as Sophia Bush’s Voyd are on display in the video above, a member of a the new groups nicknamed “The Wannabees.” Given the looks on their faces upon meeting Elastigirl, it’s safe to assume The Wannabees idolize the hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Incredibles 2, the Parr family is faced with a new threat while the idea of super heroes has been banned. Helen (Holly Hunter), however, has an exciting new super hero job which calls for her to use the powers in a discrete manner. The rest of the family does not seem to have such an ability, though, prompting director Brad Bird’s desire to explore such a scenario.

“What interests me is the idea of having a family, having there be a reason to hide the powers,” Bird said. “And once I had that insight into what I wanted to do, I picked the powers based on who they were in the family. And so men are always expected to be strong, so I had Bob have super strength. Women, mothers are always pulled in a million different directions, so I had her be elastic. Teenagers are insecure and defensive, so I had Violet have force fields and invisibility. Ten-year-olds are energy balls that can’t be stopped. And babies are unknown, maybe they have no powers, maybe they have all powers, we don’t know.”

As we’ve learned from previous trailers, Jack-Jack definitely falls into the latter camp.

In regards to Dash, he’ll not only have to deal with supervillains and falling cars, but also his baby brother’s rampages and the dreaded and formidable villain known as new math, and that may just be his most vicious foe yet.

The first Incredibles movie released in November of 2004. Incredibles 2 arrives over a dozen years later, opening in theaters on June 15, 2018.