Xbox Series X and S Upgraded With 4 New Features

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have four new features, courtesy of a new update released by Microsoft. For now, though, the rollout of these four features is limited. More specifically, limited to Alpha and Alpha-Skip-Ahead rings. As long as there is nothing found wrong with the four features during this testing phase, then the rest of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users will get said features at an undisclosed date, likely before the end of the year.

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In this case, it’s more quantity over quality in terms of features. There is nothing substantial, but this is subsidized by the fact that there are four features rather than just one new one or even two.

Four New Features for Xbox Users

The first of the four new features is a very handy quality-of-life feature that the console could have used when Xbox Live outages were more common. Going forward, when there is a confirmed Xbox service issue, there will be a brand new and special indicator in the upper-right corner of the screen to alert you to this, so you’re not left guessing or confused about what is going on. Of course, you will be able to click on the icon and be redirected to a status page with the latest updates.

Microsoft is also expanding the color customization options, letting Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users choose a specific hex color code for more precise colors or use a new “match my gamrpic” option that automatically syncs the color to a color from your profile picture.

The third new feature for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users is another small but handy one, and that is the Xbox Accessories App now shows your controller, which makes it easier to confirm what controller you have selected.

Lastly, Xbox has made it easier to find out what’s new with any given Xbox console update by allowing quick access to the latest release notes directly from Home’s top navigation. Meanwhile, the release notes themselves will be more detailed going forward.

As noted, it’s possible one or all of these features won’t make it to the final, broader release stage; however, this is not common, and there’s nothing here that should cause any backend troubles, which is the only way that would happen.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.