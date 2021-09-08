DC Comics’ Injustice Movie Trailer Released

The upcoming Injustice animated movie has received a trailer ahead of its October 19 release date, featuring all of the characters you’d expect like Superman, Batman, Joker, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Harley Quinn. As for the trailer itself, it’s roughly a minute long and shows off the movie’s animated art style that, unsurprisingly, is very similar to the recent animated Mortal Kombat movie, Scorpion’s Revenge, which boasts the same producer, Rick Morales, who is joined by Matt Peters (Justice League Dark) and Ernie Altbacker (Batman: Hush), the latter being the pen behind the movie and the former on as director.

As you may know, this is our first trailer of the movie, which was only announced back in May and only got a release date earlier this month. That said, given this is an animated affair, and a smaller budget one at that, this isn’t very surprising. In fact, it lines up with the Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge, which was revealed and then released in a short period of time.

For now, it remains to be seen when our next look at the movie will drop, but media and information about the movie shoud start releasing at a fast clip given that October 19 is right around the corner.

Injustice is set to release on October 19. The feature-length animated film will release digitally and via a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, which will run at $39.99. There’s no word of any type of theatrical release, and right now, no reason to expect the movie to come to theaters. Below, you can read more about the movie, courtesy of an official pitch:

“Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios’ popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad – where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity’s own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?”