‘Harry Potter’ Creator J.K. Rowling Trolls Donald Trump

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has never shied away from calling out Donald Trump’s behavior on social media, igniting multiple disputes on Twitter. Earlier this week, Rowling once again called out one of Trump’s claims, this time insinuating that one of his messages referred to imaginary people.

I do’nt care what Kids at School call me because they are all Disgusting Fake Losers and my Real Friends go to a diffrent Scool you haven’t heard of and they think Im the Coolest and Smartest and we go to parties and I don’t have to tell you there Names for this to be True. pic.twitter.com/vTXm13DShu — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 19, 2018

Trump claimed that some members of the media called him to apologize about their coverage of him, with Rowling adding, “I do’nt care what Kids at School call me because they are all Disgusting Fake Losers and my Real Friends go to a diffrent Scool you haven’t heard of and they think Im the Coolest and Smartest and we go to parties and I don’t have to tell you there Names for this to be True.”

As evidenced by the above tweet, not only did the sentiment of the tweet serve as a jab at Trump, but also the poor spelling and grammar was an attack at his intelligence level, as he has previously posted tweets with typos.

Rowling has a long history of criticizing Trump, even resorting to comparing him to the villain of her popular series, Voldemort.

While Rowling might be quick to toss insults out on social media, she isn’t immune to attracting attention for her comments, with the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel already causing an uproar in some communities.

The director of the upcoming sequel, David Yates, made it clear earlier this year that Dumbledore being gay won’t be “explicitly” explored in the new film. Many fans were disappointed that, were this detail to have been included, it would have served as a strong example of representation for the LGBTQ community.

Rowling responded to the controversy on Twitter, “Being sent abuse about an interview that didn’t involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that’s only one instalment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what’s even *more* fun?”

Prior to this, Rowling addressed the casting of Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, which disappointed fans in the aftermath of a series of domestic abuse allegations made against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

“The agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected,” Rowling addressed of the situation. “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

Regardless of what sort of controversies she might find herself in the middle of, Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald will land in theaters on November 16th.

