In case you somehow weren’t aware, LEGO has recently been regularly working with Nintendo. That includes the rather diverse LEGO Super Mario line, which released a new starter kit featuring Luigi instead of Mario just last month. It would seem that the partnership between the two companies will only continue as a new teaser video from LEGO appears to indicate that a giant Question Block set from the Mario franchise could be announced soon.

There is, at currently, extremely little known about what this might look like in full or any details on pricing and availability. Again, it is just a teaser. But based on the scale, it seems to be in line with LEGO’s previously released Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) if not just a touch smaller. The LEGO NES retails for $229.99, but it also features some extra interactive features. If the teased Question Block set also includes other features, it could be in a similar price range, but if it does not, well, it would make sense for it to be cheaper.

If history holds, the full reveal and announcement could be as soon as tomorrow. There is really no telling at this point. You can check out the teaser video that does everything but spell out what LEGO is teasing, as shared on Twitter, below:

Hello! We’ve got a question for you… pic.twitter.com/A3h6uEbtX1 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) September 8, 2021

As noted above, the official announcement for whatever this actually is has yet to be made. The LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course and LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course are currently available to purchase wherever such things are sold for $59.99. The cost for the various expansion sets ranges from $19.99 and up. The Power-up Packs run $9.99, and the Character Packs cost $4.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

