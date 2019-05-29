Logan Paul KOs Rival YouTuber & Calls Out KSI

A Sunday afternoon is typically a time to sit back, relax, and enjoy some time with friends or family by doing low key things like eating at your favorite restaurant, watching movies, or hanging by the pool. In Logan Paul‘s case, a Sunday involves a random guy showing up to challenge you to an impromptu boxing match, and Paul did not let the opportunity pass him by. Thing is it gets crazier, as the guy was dressed up as Ivan Drago from Rocky IV and had his girlfriend with him to film the whole thing (via TMZ Sports).

According to Paul’s new video, a YouTuber who turned out to be ViktorCrazy showed up outside of Paul’s house in full Drago gear. After some debate about if he should fight him, Paul decided to do it, and so he put on his gear form the KSI fight and took on his challenger in the backyard. Paul has a full ring in the backyard setup, and the crew all gathered around outside the ring to watch the two throw down.

Paul’s crew was actually a bit worried, as they didn’t know if the mysterious challenger was actually a boxer or not. Their fears turned out to be unfounded, as while he threw some solid punches, Paul ended up winning by knocking him down with a hard punch after knocking him off his feet several times before.

Afterward, they touched gloves and gave him a minute to plus his Youtube channel, and then Paul got on the mic to celebrate his win but also challenge his rival KSI.

“I gotta give him props,” Paul said. “The man has a big set of Russian balls on him. Not a lot of people are willing to get into the ring. I’m going to be honest, it feels sort of bad. He probably just came to Encino on a Sunday expecting to get some sort of content and I f***** his life up, so I apologize for that. If there’s any sort of headache we have Ibuprofen and Aleve, we really could heal you in any way possible. Overall I feel confident with this win. My first win I remain undefeated. KSI, I’m coming for you! I’m coming for you KSI. Let me say some other s***. Any f****** YouTuber who thinks they want to step up after I beat KSI’s ass, you better start training now son, because it’s going to be lethal! I’m going to be ruthless!”

You can watch the full video above.