McDonald’s Giving Away Free Fries on Friday for Rest of 2018

McDonald’s is giving away free medium orders of French fries once a week for the rest of 2018, making every Friday a National French Fry Day.

As the fast food chain tries to get more customers interested in the McDonald’s mobile app, McDonald’s launched the deal earlier this month, according to the McDonald’s site. All you have to do is spend at least $1 on the app on Friday to get access to a free medium order of salt-covered slices of potato.

The promotion runs through Dec. 30, 2018 and is only available once per day.

It is also not the only great deal McDonald’s has on its app to entice users. You can get $1 off any sandwich except the Double Quarter-Pound Cheeseburger and Signature Craft Sandwiches through Sept. 30. If you buy five McCafe beverages with the app through Dec. 30, you can get a sixth free. On Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 30, you can get a free soft drink with a $1 order.

For early morning risers, you can get free hash browns when you buy a breakfast sandwich through Aug. 19. The deal excludes Dollar Menu and Everyday Value Menu sandwiches. You can also get $1 off any size coffee through Dec. 30.

McDouble fans can get $1 off through Dec. 30. But if you love Chicken McNuggets, there is a deal for a $4.99 20-piece order.

Lastly, one more deal is $3 off a $10 purchase through the app, which also expires on Dec. 30.

While deals like these look great for McDonald’s fans, they come at a tough time for the chain, which is struggling to succeed while casual dining restaurants continue to eat into its market share. According to CNBC, McDonald’s is on track for its worst year since 2012 at the stock market.

The chain also took a hit last week when McDonald’s was forced to pull salads at locations in the Midwest because of reports of customers falling ill. The Illinois and Iowa Departments of Public Health both said there was an increase in cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic intestinal infection, linked to the salads.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily stop selling salads at impacted restaurants until we can switch to another lettuce blend supplier,” McDonald’s said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are in the process of removing existing salad blend from identified restaurants and distribution centers – which includes approximately 3,000 of our U.S. restaurants primarily located in the Midwest.”

Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images