My Hero Academia Teases Aizawa’s Kitty Cat Connection

My Hero Academia has managed to take the world by storm thanks to its amazing storylines and eclectic cast of both heroes and villains in the universe of UA Academy. On top of the main series, MHA has also spawned a number of spin-off stories, with the most popular being Vigilantes. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes not only introduces a brand new cast of protagonists to follow, it also brings about series favorites to explore new sides of the characters that we’ve never seen. Such is the case with the long time teacher, Aizawa (aka Eraserhead), as his relationship with cats has been revealed!

As Koichi was attempting to save a tiny kitten from a rabid “Dog man” type villain, he was assisted by Eraserhead out on a leisurely stroll and the antagonist was brought down quickly and efficiently. With the street kitty needing a home, Koichi told Aizawa that he would take the cat to his home, to which Eraserhead broke down the responsibility of owning an animal that can “live up to 20 years”.

This conversation gave way to a flashback focusing on Aizawa’s years of attending UA Academy, before he became a vigilante/teacher himself and his comparison of his heroic abilities to All Might’s. In his teens, Eraserhead wandered past a kitten in a box, very much in a similar scenario to the cat in the present, and finds himself unable to take full responsibility for the tiny kitten. Regardless, Aizawa manages to re-enforce his altruistic nature by leaving an umbrella for the kitten to stay somewhat dry in the rain.

Eraserhead’s background is a conflicted one, attempting to be a hero that can live up to the best in the world, but ultimately feeling that he’s falling short due to his own insecurities. His quirk, which grants him the ability to nullify other quirks around him, goes a long way into making him a threat to villains around the world and has managed to beneficially teach a brand new generation of heroes such as Midoriya at UA Academy.

If you have never heard of this series, now is the best time to jump in as it’s now tying in some major background information crucial to the main series! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”