Paris Hilton’s Sexy Furby Halloween Costume Is Disturbing

Leave it to Paris Hilton to find a new way to astound on Halloween, and it’s all thanks to a Furby.

Not just any Furby though. For Halloween, Hilton, who has a reputation for eye-catching costumes on the spooky holiday, decided to dress as a sexy Furby. She combined a headband with colorful and fluffy ears with a top that looks like a Furby’s face, complete with those adorable or frightening eyes — depending on your point of view in that regard.

A bright blue skirt, pink gloves, and blue-and-pink boots with wings on them complete the ensemble, and whether you love it or hate the look you are definitely not going to forget it. You can check out the costume below, which Dave Quinn posted with the caption, “Paris Hilton dresses as a sexy Furby last night at the Casamigos Halloween bash and I’m here for it.”

Paris Hilton dresses as a sexy Furby last night at the Casamigos Halloween bash and I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/9cseEwpV0i — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) October 27, 2018

In the past, Hilton has made the rounds on Halloween as a cop, a sailor, a prisoner, She-Ra, Tinkerbell, Robin, a fairy, a warrior, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Mouse, and more.

If you aren’t familiar with Furbys, they are small little plush critters that were insanely popular in the 1990s. They became popular due to their speaking and language functions, but after a while, the fad died down. Hasbro relaunched the brand in 2012 and has since continued to evolve the line with several spinoff iterations, including the Furby Connect, which interacts with a Furby Connect World App. The toy now has a Bluetooth connection that allows updating on a regular basis, giving it new songs to sing and allowing it to access the Internet to show kid-friendly videos.

There was previously a Furby movie in development, but nothing has been heard from that project since 2016.

So, what do you think of Hilton's sexy Furby costume for Halloween?