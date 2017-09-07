Prometheus 3-D Specials Effects Cost $10 Million

While there has been much focus on whether or not Prometheus is a prequel to Alien, there is another aspect of the movie that is worth discussion. Prometheus is being released in 3-D, which is a format that has come under fire recently as a gimmick to just raise movie ticket prices.Much of the criticism against 3-D movies has come about because of movies that were converted to 3-D post-production. Many of these post-conversion films offer little in the way of 3-D effects to enhance the movie over the 2-D version. However, it’s important to note that Prometheus was actually filmed with 3-D cameras.According to Entertainment Weekly, Ridley Scott said that the 3-D special effects added $10 million to Prometheus budget. Scott is said to have been thrilled by the way the 3-D effects look.Having seen the Prometheus trailer in 3-D before The Avengers, I have to say that Scott is justifiable thrilled. The 3-D effects in the Prometheus trailer were the best I’ve seen since Avatar. Prometheus really looks like it’s going to be one of the rare movies where it’s actually going to be more than worth it to pay the extra cost for a 3-D showing.