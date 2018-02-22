‘Rick And Morty’: McDonald’s To Release 20 Million Szechuan Sauce Packets

If you were one of the unlucky number to miss out on McDonald’s Rick and Morty Szechuan Sauce before, then your luck has made a turn for the better.

McDonald’s is bringing back the insanely popular sauce in a big way, announcing that 20 million packets of Szechuan Sauce will be available across the U.S. starting on Monday, February 26. Now, this is still a limited run, but with 20 million packets, it will hopefully last a bit longer than the last batch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the official announcement, McDonald’s admits to being surprised by the initial demand the first time around.

“Last October, we truly meant well when we brought back a super-limited batch of Szechuan Sauce, but it quickly became apparent we did not make enough to meet the expectations of our fans. We did not anticipate the overnight crowds, the cross-state travel and the amazing curiosity, passion and energy fans showed. Our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand. We disappointed fans and we are sorry. To fully make amends, we felt it was important to not only bring back much more sauce this time, but to also admit our mistakes, answer questions and give fans access to the story behind the story.”

In addition to a larger amount of packets in stores, they have also partnered with Studios@Gizmodo and Onion Labs to produce a new three-part audio series called The Sauce. The series is hosted by Catherine LeClair and looks into what happened on October 7th (the initial release), as well as why it became so popular in the first place.

If you don’t remember where all this started, the Szechuan Sauce originated from the Rick and Morty season 3 premiere. In The Rickshank Rickdemption, Rick attempts to con the Federation, telling them that the secret to the portal gun is indeed McDonald’s limited edition Szechuan Sauce. He even gets one of his interrogators to go with him to get the sauce, but of course, it was all a ruse to taste the fantastic sauce once more.

It seems McDonald’s is going above and beyond this time to make sure that every fan gets to experience the sauce once more.