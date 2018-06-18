Deadpool Creator Parodies Himself With New Character “The Pouch”

Throughout the history of comic books, readers have seen trends come and go with each passing decade, regardless of how they’ve helped or hurt the medium as a whole. One of the big trends of the ’90s was otherworldly physical proportions, both in anatomy and artillery, in addition to characters having an abundance of pouches. One of the biggest culprits in the pouch game was Rob Liefeld, who poked fun at the ’90s trend by creating a character that is nothing but pouches.

The creator first shared a sketch of the character, including the caption, “Ladies & Gentleman, introducing, THE POUCH! You have no idea what he has in store for you!! Beware, he’s always packing!”

One of the most glaring examples of the trend was demonstrated in a character co-created by Liefeld, Deadpool. In addition to an abundance of pouches, the character also regularly carried massive weapons, wore a backpack (presumably filled with more pouches), and various cutlery sticking out of said backpack.

Possibly due to the massive success of the Deadpool film, Liefeld happily poked fun at his earlier habits.

The gag didn’t stop there, as Liefeld then posted a full body image of his character, which he colored, and armed with a gun that was also made of pouches.

The upcoming Deadpool 2 features even more of Liefeld’s creations, which include Cable and Domino, who both sport pouches on their outfits.

Following the release of the Deadpool 2 trailer, ComicBook.com reached out to Liefeld for his reaction.

“I can’t stop smiling!” Liefeld shared. “Watching these characters that I first put to page so many years back, characters that the fans adore and have been clamoring to see brought to brilliant life on screen as only Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beetz] could portray them and beautifully shot by Master [David] Leitch…. this is a dream come true. I’m so excited for everyone!”

We might not see The Pouch debut in a movie anytime soon, but you can settle for seeing Deadpool and Cable’s pouches in action when Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th.

