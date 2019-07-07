Sonic Now Offers a Slush Made out of Carolina Reapers, the World’s Hottest Peppers

Imagine getting done with some yard work in the sweltering summer heat and the thought pops into your mind, “I could really go for a Sonic Slush right about now!” You head to the iconic drive-in fast food joint, park the car, and suddenly, you’re sweating even more because you see it — right there on the menu, it basks in its full seventh layer of Hell glory. That’s right, Sonic has started rolling out a new slush called The Reaper Spicy Margarita, featuring concentrated Carolina Reapers, the hottest chile known to man.

The chain has typically launched their seasonal drinks — called Mocktail Slushes — with major promotion and within the past few years, at least one of their three initial offerings has been concocted to stand out, almost as a novelty of sorts. In an example, last year’s big seller was a savory slush based around pickle juice.

“With Mocktail Slushes, we captured that summertime mocktail state of mind, combining tropical flavors with our icy, cold Slush so you can enjoy vacation vibes from the comfort of your car,” Sonic vice president Scott Uehlein said in a statement. “Now, if you think you can handle the heat, take your taste buds on a different kind of trip with the Reaper Spicy Margarita — if you dare.”

As a part of the tongue-in-cheek promotion surrounding the new drink, Sonic’s asking fans to share their reactions to the drink on social media using the #ReaperChallenge hashtag and believe it or not, there are already a few top-notch reactions.

For the uninitiated, the spiciness of a pepper is measured in Scoville Heat Units (SHU). Just so you have a baseline, fresh jalapenos are between 2,500 and 5,000 SHU. Habaneros, another common chile pepper, clock in between 150,000 and 200,000 SHU. Carolina Reapers on the other hand? An astonishing 2.2 million Scoville Unites, a whopping 200x hotter than a jalapeno.

The Reaper Spicy Margarita Slush — along with new Piña Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri flavors — is now available at participating Sonic locations. If you’re not looking to spend full price for a risky beverage, it’s available half off during Happy Hour between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. local time.