The 2017 Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide

Christmas is just around the corner, but Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here. Between the last-minute rush to buy gifts and making sure you have tickets squared away for first (and second, third, and fourth) screenings, it might seem like there’s simply too much to do. Don’t worry though because we’re here to give you a hand in making this holiday (and Star Wars) season that much easier with a guide to some of the best Star Wars gifts available in 2017.

We have already assembled a great list of gaming-related Star Wars gear, but there’s a whole galaxy of other gift ideas to consider. Whether you’re shopping for clothing, toys, or something really special, and no matter what your price point may be, this list has something for everyone. From stocking stuffers to presents worthy of an engagement ring, click ahead to find out what you should consider snagging for the Star Wars fan in your life this holiday.

Life-Sized Interactive Action Porg Plus

Price: $29.99

Where to Buy: Amazon

This is the ultimate Star Wars present this year. We are all excited about The Last Jedi, perhaps even more so than we were for The Force Awakens and Rogue One. And what’s the obvious best part of the new movie? Porgs.

These little critters look to be the delightful comedic and cute ingredients that will balance any dramatic reveals and dark turns in the story. Whether you’re a youngster just discovering Star Wars or a longtime fan who finally came around on Ewoks, you’ll want a Porg with you this Christmas. So give the gift that keeps on giving and fill your home with life-sized, squawking Porgs this season.

Ultra Sabers Lightsabers

Price: Varies

Where to Buy: Ultra Sabers

Lightsabers are cool. That’s a simple fact of the universe. Unfortunately the plastic replicas found at most big box stores don’t come close to the real thing, and they only come in a few styles. That’s where Ultra Sabers comes in. This shop allows you the chance to build your own Jedi (or Sith) sidearm, then produces it with incredible detail including light and sound effects. These weapons of a more civilized age will certainly look great in your office or living room.

BB-8 LEGO Building Kit

Price: $99.99

Where to Buy: Target

Porgs may be the new hotness, but it’s still hard to get over just how cute BB-8 is even after two years. In addition to the many minifigs, LEGO has now produced a complete model of the spherical droid that would rest well on a bookshelf or display case. This BB-8 combines the joy of constructing LEGO sets with a final product that is perfect for presentation.

R2-D2 Socks

Price: $25.00

Where to Buy: Nordstrom

You might think that socks are one of the worst presents to receive for Christmas, but here are two things to consider: new, high-quality socks are actually delightful, and socks with R2-D2 on them are 100 times better than normal socks. Nordstrom has combined these facts to create the ultimate sock-based Christmas present. This cozy pair is both stylish and fun, great for going to the movies or wearing to the office. A low-key way to show off your Star Wars love everywhere you walk.

Levitating Death Star Bluetooth Speaker

Price: $179.99

Where to Buy: Amazon

This is one gift idea that combines functionality, display, and Star Wars into a literal ball of awesome. The Death Star hovers over its base while blasting out your favorite tunes (with no planetoid destruction). Wherever you decide to use this device it’s bound to attract some jealousy while you enjoy the sound and spectacle of this awesome little speaker.

Echo Base Winter Wear

Price: Varies

Where to Buy: Columbia

Most pop culture replicas are not items you can wear in public. Sure, Captain America and Deadpool have great costumes, but good luck getting away with wearing them into work. This is where Columbia Sportswear comes in with a classic callback to The Empire Strikes Back. The coats worn by Han, Luke, and Leia have been loving recreated as durable and stylish garments that you can take to any occasion. While Star Wars fans will recognize the style instantly, the coats used to guard against the cold winds of Hoth happen to be great for standard Earth winters as well.

Darth Vader Silicone Oven Mitt

Price: $9.99

Where to Buy: Amazon

This is the gift either for your favorite Star Wars nerd who loves to cook or a grandma who might just be willing to imitate James Earl Jones. For only about 10 dollars, this oven mitt is both functional and bound to create some memories while roasting turkey or baking pies. It offers the perfect combination of functionality and obvious reference that will make anyone who sees you cooking with it chuckle and possibly ask where they can get one too.

Ultimate LEGO Millennium Falcon

Price: $799.99

Where to Buy: LEGO Store

This is a present only for the most serious Star Wars and Lego fans, and ones you truly want to make feel special this holiday season. Weighing in with more than 7,500 pieces this is one of the most complex Lego models of all time and the most intricate recreation of the Falcon to date. It’s the sort of model that demands to be displayed in a glass case and will serve as a great conversation piece when you have fellow Star Wars fans over for parties. This is the biggest possible Star Wars present for the biggest of Star Wars fans.

Porg Retro Stripes Logo Graphic T-Shirt

Price: $22.99

Where to Buy: Amazon

What’s the perfect accessory for your Porg plushes or Funko Pops or posters or…? It’s this T-shirt. Graphic tees sometimes stress the boundaries of good taste, but this one is perfect both for the holiday season and the rest of the year. Affordable, comfortable, and sporting an adorable Porg highlighted in a tasteful fashion, it’s the perfect shirt for a casual day outside or binge watching all 8 Star Wars films.

Droid Inventor Kit

Price: $99.99

Where to Buy: Amazon

This is a genuinely smart present. The droid inventor kit places education in the guise of a fun little Artoo unit at a price no Jawa would even consider giving you. It offers kids and adults alike the chance to engage in puzzle-solving game while learning basics of electronics and programming. Educational toys normally sound like a trap, but this is one instance where that’s not the case in Star Wars. Whether you’re looking for something to give a youngster who loves machines or someone who enjoys puzzle games, this kit is guaranteed to provide hours of fun.

