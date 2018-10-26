Starbucks Releases A Purple Witch’s Brew Frappuccino For Halloween

Starbucks is all about celebrating the holidays with tasty concoctions, and their latest harnesses the power of Halloween.

Starbucks recently revealed their newest themed drink and it is called the Witch’s Brew. The drink is immediately eye-catching, featuring a deep purple coloring with green topping on the whipped cream, but the unexpected element comes in the form of swaths of green throughout the drink, which turned out to be Chia Seeds.

Starbucks announced it with the tagline “Take a sip, lift the curse. ✨ #WitchsBrewFrappuccino”, and when they were asked what was actually in it they explained the ingredients. “It’s a creme-based Frappuccino (a frosty blend of toad’s breath + bat warts) with a deep purple color, green topping, and hydrated green chia seeds!”

The chia seeds element is certainly interesting, but there is one thing missing that some aren’t thrilled with, and that’s coffee. So don’t expect to get that caffeine kick when drinking it, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be tasty.

Reactions to the drink are a bit mixed, and we’ve included a few of the more notable ones below.

Lauren Strapagiel said: “Witch’s Brew frapp review: 9/10 aesthetics 5/10 flavour 7.5/10 spooky”. When someone asked her what it tastes like she said: “Like a disappointing creamsicle.”

Oh my god I just got a sample of the Witch’s Brew frapp at Starbucks. Not sure you’re going to make that unicorn magic happen twice here, friends. pic.twitter.com/NaKKi97ibR — Sarah Mackey (@sarahjanet) October 25, 2018

Sarah Mackey wasn’t the biggest fan either, saying: “Oh my god I just got a sample of the Witch’s Brew frapp at Starbucks. Not sure you’re going to make that unicorn magic happen twice here, friends.” For her it comes down to the chia seeds. “Okay so the actual frapp is pretty good, it’s just an orange frapp. The “bat warts” (chia seeds) are not my jam at ALL but if you like blobby things in your drink you might be into it. (I am also anti bubble tea.)”

This Witch’s Brew Frappuccino is SO GOOD! It’s creamsicle flavor!! 🤯 (& I normally do not drink Frappuccinos due to the sugar content–this is so worth it though!) @Starbucks #WitchsBrew pic.twitter.com/wJokvIYh01 — Shannon (@Shannon_Ahern) October 25, 2018

For others, the Frappuccino is hitting the spot. Shannon said: “This Witch’s Brew Frappuccino is SO GOOD! It’s creamsicle flavor!! 🤯 (& I normally do not drink Frappuccinos due to the sugar content–this is so worth it though!) @Starbucks #WitchsBrew”

Halloween themed Starbucks- The Witch’s Brew! Tasted like fruity pebbles flavored creamsicle. pic.twitter.com/C7RB56ByZd — David Hollings (@Dmachine52) October 25, 2018

For David Hollings, the fruity pebbles flavor did the trick. ” Halloween themed Starbucks- The Witch’s Brew! Tasted like fruity pebbles flavored creamsicle.

So what did you think of Starbucks’ Witch’s Brew? Let us know your thoughts on the new drink in the comments!