Earlier today, ComicBook.com talked to The Walking Dead creator and showrunner Robert Kirkman about the long-running comic book series that inspired the mega-hit AMC TV show, and in that interview he told us, “It’s really interesting to me to think that season three is where we really get to the good stuff.”Well, AMC gave fans their first look at that good stuff today, with a sneak peek at the upcoming third season of the zombie drama.Check out the featurette below, which features a number of the show’s actors and producers and promises some profoundly disgusting zombie kills and even more intensity than last season.
The Walking Dead Season Three Video Preview Goes Live (Undead?)
