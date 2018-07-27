Toys ‘R’ Us Is Just Weeks Away From Closing

The end is near for Toys “R” Us. After an extensive liquidation, the remaining stores in the United States have entered the final weeks of operation.

The company made posts on both its official Twitter and Facebook accounts on Friday showing a prominent “Last 14 Days” sign in one of its remaining stores. The Twitter post contained a video as well, showcasing the remaining stock and deep discounts at one location. You can check it out below.

“The countdown is on… #toysrusclosingsale better hurry lot’s of shoppers!! #toysrus #toysrusclosing #babiesrus,” the caption reads.

This update with a concrete final timeline comes just a few weeks after some stores were spotted with For Lease signs prominently displayed. Those stores apparently had already sold through their stock, subjecting them to an earlier final closure than other Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us locations.

In addition to the sale and lease of several now-shuttered retail locations, Toys “R” Us has also been selling off their intellectual property including their logo, domain names, and iconic mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe. The sale of the domain names interestingly also included some rather creative domains the company had purchased simply to prevent them from use on other websites. Purchasing such negative such as ihatetoysrus.com, toysrussucks.com, kinkytoysrus.com, and the somewhat unsettling domains adult-toys-r-us.com and sex-toys-r-us.com is a standard internet business practice to protect the value of the business’ legitimate domain and property.

As the liquidation winds down, shoppers may enjoy the deeper discounts available on remaining stock — the photo shared on Facebook nots that discounts have hit the 50 to 70 percent off mark — CEO Dave Brandon has previously expressed his disappointment that the whole process had come down to this.

“There are many people and organizations who have remained in our corner every step along the way,” Brandon said. “I want to thank our extraordinary team members who helped build Toys “R” Us into a global brand. I also want to express my appreciation for my colleagues on our board who have continued to provide support to sustain the brand and our operations through the restructuring process. I would also like to thank our vendors who we owe a great deal of gratitude to for their decades of support. This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years.

Has your local Toys “R” Us entered final liquidation? Share your favorite Toys “R” Us memories with us in the comments.