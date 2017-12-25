The Mayor Of Main Street, U.S.A. Has Died

Walt Disney World entertainer Christopher George Weaver, Mayor of the Magic Kingdom’s Main Street, U.S.A., died over the weekend, Walt Disney World News Today reported.

Weaver’s age at the time of his passing has not yet been stated.

Described as “larger-than-life” by Disney Parks, perennial mayor Honorable Christopher George Weaver operated alongside Chief Smokey Miller, Chief of the Main Street Volunteer Fire Department.

Weaver was honored with a window celebrating his status as a Main Street, U.S.A. “citizen” in December 2016. The window bore his catchphrase, “Pull the lever and vote for Weaver!”

The Main Street mayor was known for his long-running “re-election campaign.” Mayor Weaver handed out business cards stating his title and catchphrase.

“Campaign contributions gratefully accepted at any hour of any day. Quid pro quo,” the card quipped.

The beloved Walt Disney World cast member presided over the Magic Kingdom Welcome Show before rope drop, the opening of Magic Kingdom park.

News of Weaver’s passing inspired a flood of messages from visitors to the Orlando, Florida theme park.

“He always greeted me and every guest with a smile on his face, was an exceptional Cast Member, and I’m sure made Walt [Disney] proud,” wrote Disney expert Lou Mongello on Twitter.

Sad to hear of the passing of Main Street, USA’s Mayor George Weaver. He always greeted me and every guest with a smile on his face, was an exceptional Cast Member, and I’m sure made Walt proud. Main Street don’t be the same without you. pic.twitter.com/QZVpUEw2mF — Lou Mongello (@LouMongello) December 24, 2017

Others shared their encounters and experience with the mayor, praising his friendly and welcoming demeanor.

Such a wonderful man who made every visit even more magical. pic.twitter.com/EM3QsMWnYH — Eddie Ferguson (@Asaferg) December 25, 2017

the day I met him (along with the other citizens of Main Street) will always be one of my favorite memories of my DCP. he was so sweet and we had such a fun time talking to him. so sad to hear this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RZ05ajFb8M — mo (@morganfaith6) December 25, 2017

We got to meet him in December 2016 just before we were Grand Marshals in the afternoon parade. An honour to have met him. pic.twitter.com/DCimrdTLaW — Edward Carter (@EdwardCarter17) December 25, 2017

So sad to hear this 😢 He was so lovely to me when I met him in July and sung an Irish song to me when we were having a chat pic.twitter.com/4O7CEDjZIA — Sami (@Sami_Jane90) December 24, 2017

He was the sweetest soul I ever met on Mainstreet❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kAhreZG8fO — Hazel Baxter (@mad_iz_rad) December 25, 2017

