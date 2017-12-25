Comicbook

The Mayor Of Main Street, U.S.A. Has Died

Walt Disney World entertainer Christopher George Weaver, Mayor of the Magic Kingdom’s Main Street, U.S.A., died over the weekend, Walt Disney World News Today reported.

Weaver’s age at the time of his passing has not yet been stated.

Described as “larger-than-life” by Disney Parks, perennial mayor Honorable Christopher George Weaver operated alongside Chief Smokey Miller, Chief of the Main Street Volunteer Fire Department.

Weaver was honored with a window celebrating his status as a Main Street, U.S.A. “citizen” in December 2016. The window bore his catchphrase, “Pull the lever and vote for Weaver!”

The Main Street mayor was known for his long-running “re-election campaign.” Mayor Weaver handed out business cards stating his title and catchphrase.

“Campaign contributions gratefully accepted at any hour of any day. Quid pro quo,” the card quipped.

The beloved Walt Disney World cast member presided over the Magic Kingdom Welcome Show before rope drop, the opening of Magic Kingdom park.

News of Weaver’s passing inspired a flood of messages from visitors to the Orlando, Florida theme park.

“He always greeted me and every guest with a smile on his face, was an exceptional Cast Member, and I’m sure made Walt [Disney] proud,” wrote Disney expert Lou Mongello on Twitter.

Others shared their encounters and experience with the mayor, praising his friendly and welcoming demeanor.

The Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort briefly closed on Christmas Day as result of reaching capacity. The park has since reopened.

