Fans Can’t Decide What Mountain Dew VooDew Tastes Like

As the calendar inches closer to spooky season, the team at Mountain Dew is slowly rolling out Mountain Dew VooDew, a Halloween-themed crafted just for the season. Being marketed as a mystery flavor, the drink currently has a milky white color while fans try figuring out what it tastes like.

But that’s the problem — fans can’t agree on a single taste for it. Initial reports suggested VooDew would be inspired by Candy Corn, though as the drink becomes more readily available, most have differing opinions. There’s a slight consensus that the flavor is bordering on the edge of a Cream Soda and Orange mixture, but more times than not, others suggest it’s full-on fruit or Cotton Candy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep on scrolling to see what fans are saying the latest addition to the Mountain Dew family tastes like. Have you had VooDew yet? If you have, let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Lemonade

Orange Creamsicle

Cotton Candy + Candied Apples

Cream Soda with a Kick

Strawberry Starburst

Cream Soda + Lime