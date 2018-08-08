Where To Watch Dragon Ball Super’s English Dub & Sub

If you have not gotten on the Dragon Ball Super train, then it is about time you picked up a ticket. The anime is the first to debut in the franchise in nearly 20 years, and it acts as a direct sequel to Dragon Ball Z. Having debuted last year, Dragon Ball Super has already racked up more than 70 action-packed episodes, and its English dub is on its way. Shortly after the New Years, the anime will premiere its English dub and fans want to know just where they can catch the nostalgic series.

Luckily, ComicBook.com has your back. Whether you want to watch the anime’s dub or sub, we know just where to look.

If you are looking to watch Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub, then you have started your search at just the right time. 0n January 7th, Toonami will debut Funimation‘s dub of Dragon Ball Super starting from the very first episode. The premiere will take place that Saturday at 11:30 p.m., and it seems to be the only venue airing the English dub. Funimation does not appear to have online streaming rights to it at the moment, but Adult Swim will likely have the dubbed episodes available to stream once they have premiered. However, you will need to login to the site with your cable provider’s information if you want to tune in.

Should you be looking for the English sub of Dragon Ball Super, then you can go ahead and get started on your inevitable binge-fest. The show came to several online streaming sites over the summer with a simulcast deal. Right now, Crunchyroll and Funimation host Dragon Ball Super with English subs. The sites also do simulcast premieres of brand-new episodes every Saturday at 7:15 p.m. unless there is a scheduled break.

Soon, subbed and dubbed home releases should be made available by Funimation. The anime company has repeatedly stressed how excited they are to bring Dragon Ball Super to Western audiences, and fans could not be more thankful.

Of course, it will take awhile for Toonami to catch up with Dragon Ball Super‘s 70+ episodes, but it will be worth the wait. In February, a brand-new story arc will kick off with the ‘Universal Survival’ saga. You can check out the brief synopsis for it below:

“At Goku’s request, the Omni-Kings’ “Tournament of Power” martial arts tournament between universes now begins! …But this also proves to be the beginning of universal destruction. What awaits the victors of this tournament, and the vanquished…?! How will these intense team battles between the elites of each universe turn out…?!”

Shortly after the new arc was announced, the anime’s website shared a short message from producer Shunki Hashizume. “Dragon Ball Super enters its new chapter, the “Universe Survival Arc”. As you can see from the main visual, it’ll be a full-throttle story where Goku and the rest of the Universe 7 warriors form a team to take on a tournament between universes!” he wrote.

“Artificial Human No. 17 and Majin Boo are there too, so personally I can’t contain my excitement at the thought of what kind of fights we’ll see! Look forward to this new chapter that’ll be sure to feature super-intense battles with nonstop appearances by the elites of each universe!”

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami will begin airing the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m starting January 7.