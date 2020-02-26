Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/26/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Amethyst #1, Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost #1, and Hidden Society #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1020 When it comes to the question of how much longer Brian Michael Bendis can stretch out this battle between Superman and the Legion of Doom plus Leviathan, it looks like the answer is yet another issue. Action Comics #1020 sees the story employ the tired "x number of minutes earlier" technique yet again as well as sees the Superman employ Young Justice in his fight. Yet, as we've been seeing repeated over and over and over ad naseum in this arc, Superman isn't getting any closer to success. At this point, it feels well past time for the arc to close so the story can move forward. The action of the issue isn't even a relief since there frankly isn't much of it and, more than that, the art makes it all difficult and messy to look at. This arc is one that is well past its prime. It's time to end it already. We already know Superman isn't winning the day. Let's move on. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5 AMETHYST #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] After having been reintroduced in Young Justice, Amethyst returns to Gemworld with a new adventure in Amethyst #1, but while a Sweet Sixteen celebration is the cause of the day, don't expect this homecoming to be quite so simple. The princess heroine finds herself returning to a broken realm with no clear explanation of who or what may be the cause. It sounds like part coming-of-age story, part thriller mystery, and part magical adventure and while that sounds like a lot of things to put together, Amethyst #1 pulls it off in an exciting and interesting kick off. It's a well-told story that manages to hit all the right notes and establish an adventure without sacrificing the current story for the larger arc. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5 BASKETFUL OF HEADS #5 The big twist of Basketful of Heads arrives in this issue and it lands with the same resounding thud as one of those heads. It’s an idea that alters the reader's perspective on the small town setting and its many inhabitants, but those elements of the series were barely realized in the first issue and haven’t been seen since. There’s no impact in learning someone isn’t who you thought they were when you can’t even recall their names. What makes it worse is that this plot pivot is delivered in an expository sequence consuming almost the entire issue—like a Bond villain fulfilling the worst sort of cliches. Leomacs’ presentation adds some potent atmosphere to this slog of exposition and the artist delivers another excellent action sequence in the final few pages, but it’s far from enough to salvage this series from a decision that was never prepared to succeed. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5 BATGIRL #44 Batgirl’s fight in the land of Unearth comes to an interesting head in this week’s issue, and tries to say a lot about love and fear in the process. Whether you like Barbara and Jason’s relationship or just want her to move on from him, this issue provides the developments you might be looking for, as Cecil Castellucci’s script heads into some unexpected plot twists. Cian Tormey’s art—especially combined with Chris Sotomayor’s colors—is the right mix of bizarre and delightful, and make the fantasy aspects of the issue all the more unique. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN BEYOND #41 I’m not sure if it’s the art style (which looks terrible for non-masked characters) or the slow pace, but this latest arc in Batman Beyond isn’t doing it for me. Right before it seems like Dan Jurgens is going to take things in a wholly unique way with Blight and Terry, the rug gets pulled out and the new Batwoman makes the save. Still not much in the way of answers to her story, but this book seems dead-set on making sure that’s a drip-feed. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5 BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT #7 Batman’s at his best when the stakes are at their hightest, and Batman: Curse of the White Knight #7 captures this brilliantly. Sean Murphy’s Batman is a hero that’s come to understand his flaws and embrace some of those cold hard truths, and this self reflection is part of what makes this series so compelling. It doesn’t hurt that Murphy and Matt Hollingsworth deliver another beautiful issue full of warm oranges and reds, painting the city of Gotham in a different way than some are accustomed to, though but it’s still just as stunning as it ever was. Granted, not every bit of Bruce’s dialogue hits the mark, but the majority does, and whatever doesn’t is erased every time Murphy breaks out the '89 Batmobile. Curse of the White Knight is anything but cursed, and we can’t wait to see how it all ends. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN #7 Batman/Superman #7 was not at all what I expected, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Writer Joshua Williamson moves away from the Batman Who Laughs focused storyline of the first arc and into a story that brings in two of the duo’s prime villains, but it’s the method in which it does this that makes it all work. Having Ra’s Al Ghul’s appearance and subsequent team-up with Superman and Batman makes for a volatile but unique mix that is entertaining throughout the issue, and pushes aside any odd dialogue quirks that pop up from time to time. We can’t say enough about Nick Derington and Dave McCaig’s art, which at first doesn’t seem like the best fit but with one splash page completely won me over, and the duo create some fun and lively action scenes together. The book’s final few pages create quite the hook for next issue, and all in all we’ll definitely be sticking around to see how things turn out. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2 THE BOOKS OF MAGIC #17 The Books of Magic #17 is one of the liveliest installments of the Sandman Universe thus far. Kat Howard puts Tim Hunter in a position where he has to face all his worst sins by pitting him against his own doppelgangers. It's a tried and true trope but Howard draws new emotion out of it by having Tim predict his dark counterpart’s worst moves with unfortunate ease. Tom Fowler gets to shine here as well. There are a few challenging pages where Fowler’s art struggles with some of the more complex interdimensional antics. But for the most part, the issue shows Fowler's skill at expressive character acting and feats of magic. Fowler also adds some nice detail by altering the gutter style between worlds, which pages off with subtle but powerful final page design. A new high mark for the series. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1020 Detective Comics #1020 is the opening chapter of the latest battle between Batman and Two-Face, although this time with a more brutal twist. Batman quickly picks up Two-Face's trail when he returns to Gotham, but he quickly discovers that Two-Face has picked up more brutal habits and he's not working alone. This issue is mostly introductory in nature, so it's a bit hard to tell whether Two-Face's latest reinvention will be any good or not. Tomasi's Detective Comics has been very hit or miss (his "hits" are great, but his misses are very mediocre) and it's too early to tell which this will be. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5 DIAL H FOR HERO #12 Sam Humphries’ Dial H for Hero series was an absolute treat. Since the beginning the series has been loaded to the brim with cleve homages to classic comics, cartoons and manga, and the final issue in the series is a celebration of the entire medium. Even though the mechanics of what’s going on aren’t quite clear, it’s a wonderfully optimistic ending to a wild story. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5 FAR SECTOR #4 Far Sector continues to set an awfully high bar for Green Lantern and Young Animal comics alike, and #4 continues that stellar trend. N.K. Jemisin’s Jo is a lightning rod in this world, confronting issues head-on and becoming one of the most badass Lanterns around in the process. New layers of this society and the government’s approach to her are also slowly starting to be revealed. As for the art, Jamal Campbell and Deron Bennett are dynamite together, creating an absolute dynamo of a comic that needs to be seen to be beleieved. Trust us, you’ll want more of Far Sector as soon as you give it a chance, because ring-slinging has rarely been this good. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #4 John Constantine: Hellblazer #4 is essentially one gag that refuses to end. It introduces Tommy Willowtree—a caricature of hipsters and progressives—in the first few pages and spends the rest of its pages playing up jokes about his odd couple dynamic with Constatine, without ever making him read like an actual human being. Some of the jokes are good, but the veneer has worn off before the issue is even halfway through. It’s one idea stretched far too thin with a few touches of forced action and magic that ring hollow. After an initial arc that promised to return the series’ titular character to his roots, this reads like a cover band that only knows a couple of hits and that makes the entire experience quite a drag. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #20 If there's one thing for sure, it's that Justice League Dark #20 includes the largest tonal shift this series has seen. Though it's still very much horror and magic, it's much light than the past few arcs. The title finds its way into redundancy a bit here with yet another magical war beginning but at least this time, it's an entirely new take on the sitch and one we haven't seen before. Plus, it looks like Floronic Man is about to get his big break, so it doesn't get much better than that! Either way, it's an intriguing start to the arc that leaves just enough wiggle room to keep my interest. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5 THE LAST GOD #5 The Last God continues to grow darker and darker as the already fractured alliance between the various factions of the world of Cain Anuun splinters even further. Although the Guild Eldritch pledges their help to stop the evil god Mol Ulhtep, they too hide a dark secret, one almost too unfathomable to understand. We also learn Mol Ulhtep's dark origins, and get a glimpse at the strange otherworldly history of Cain Anuun. All in all, this is a great chapter, one that's both weird and horrifying and completely unlike any other fantasy tale in recent history. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #3 (Photo: DC Entertainment) LEVIATHAN DAWN #1 Although billed as a one-shot, Leviathan Dawn #1 is a direct continuation of last year's Event Leviathan event and features the same creative team (Bendis and Maleev) and many of the same characters. The first issue catches readers up with some of the major power players of the DCU, pulling them out of prison or out of a coma to confront the still looming threat of Leviathan, which wiped out all of DC's various super-spy organizations in one swoop. I don't have any complaints with the story or artwork (although there are a few "Bendis-isms" that may seem out of place given who is saying them) but I wonder why this, Event Leviathan, and the upcoming Checkmate mini-series all needed to be separately billed comics. It makes the whole storyline to date a bit disjointed, especially when it would otherwise feel like a single cohesive story. This is still a great read, and I'm genuinely looking forward to the next installment of this spy tale. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5 RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #43 Red Hood and the Outlaws reunite for a brand-new issue this week. For once, fans will get to see Jason team up with his comrades on a mission that goes south before they realize. Things get even more complicated with a certain on-and-off-again lover is introduced and sucked into the team's daredevil mission. Despite its gorgeous coloring, this latest issue will leave fans feeling so-so thanks to its thin pacing, but any moment featuring Bizarro is nothing short of a treat. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5 SHAZAM! #11 At first it seems that Shazam #11 is spinning its wheels, the characters are in place for the next portion of the “plot” but the creative team needs to kill some time before it gets there. That feeling is quickly dispelled by the second half of the issue which makes the lack of momentum in the first part seem worth it. Artist Scott Kolins does a killer job with the Monster Society, which all have a unique pastiche to them that gives them an edge over just reading about the Shazam family. There’s also its fantastic final panel, teasing us with what will no doubt be a great next issue. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD #3 Writer Tom Taylor and aritst Bruno Redondo continue to build up their new roster of characters in the Suicide Squad, but add a new wrinkle to their run with a couple of fun finale twists. These two are building the most unique run on Suicide Squad in years, structuring their series like a narrative playing the long game. The way you know that this series is a fun read is that even its slower, dialogue heavy moments are still a treat. You have to read this book if you’re looking for something fresh in the DCU. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #752 Having proven herself an asset and won something of a shaky alliance with her Boston police officer babysitter in Wonder Woman #752, Diana finds herself putting that alliance to the testwhen she faces a new threat, the female warrior somehow sent out of her time, Valda. While the battle with Valda offers an opportunity for Diana to do what she does best, the issue also peels back the layers of the real threat coming for the Amazon. Overall, there is a lot going on in the issue, but while there may be many moving parts, the book is tightly told, full of action, and a solid read. What's coming for Diana is something she can't possibly see just yet and that makes for a great issue as well as a larger, central mystery still unfolding. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5 YEAR OF THE VILLAIN: HELL ARISEN #3 If you've paid attention to any comic speculation talk the past week, you'll know Batman #89 and Hell Arisen #3 has been a one-two punch as hot books on the market—all due to the first appearance of Punchline. If you're holding your breath on a grand entrance, you might as well stop because you won't find it here—Punchline is a complete non-factor. All that aside, it feels like Hell Arisen is like to past two books we've gotten in the mini-series—two baddies try to "out-villain" the other and it goes just about as you'd expect. This issue was a bit all too predictable but even then, the ending still manages to land pretty well. If you're looking for something with a lot of plotting, scheming, and exposition, this might be your favorite book of the week. If not, well... you get the gist. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1 2020 FORCE WORKS #1 2020 Force Works puts together yet another group of heroes who don’t really want to be working together. They might not be a functional group in the first issue, but their overall dynamic is at least interesting enough to set up the story and some meaningful inter-team conflicts and conversations. The comic communicates its larger moments well with dramatic page-sized scenes of combat and intense moments, though hopefully the future issues will capitalize on the emotions and issues the heroes face by utilizing a wider range of facial expressions than the few we see in this first issue. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40 The Amazing Spider-Man swings out with a new issue this week that will satisfy your Spider-Senses. The issue begins with a hilarious fight mixes a beautiful hodgepodge of ideas. From Jonah Jameson to an ex-girlfriend and podcasting, this latest issue has it all. A slew of revelations will leave fans ready for more, further proving this book is one of Marvel's strongest these days. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: DAILY BUGLE #2 The wheels of the Daily Bugle churn forth ever so slowly. Much like the debut issue last month, this issue starts off as a slow burn as Mat Johnson strategically lays the groundwork over the first 3/4 of an issue. Think of it like a House of Cards-type set up. Then, without warning, the story shoots off quicker than a rocket and everything falls into place in a matter pages. Sure, there's the predictable cliffhanger of an ending but at the very least, it doesn't attract from the solid storytelling in the first twenty pages. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5 ANT-MAN #2 I never thought a team of bug-themed villains could be this much fun, but Zeb Wells has thoroughly proven me wrong. Ant-Man #2 is a little heavy on the exposition side, but it gives the background to the four villains along with a quick look at what each of them can do. The body horror (bug horror?) can be a little jarring at times, but it’s all balanced out by solid comedic timing. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5 AVENGERS #31 Jason Aaron has done some rather interesting things with Tony Stark so far in Avengers, but he’s managed to top himself in Avengers #31. The Temptation of Tony Stark takes a character out of his element and highlights exactly what makes him so special, all the while spinning an unexpected and layered tale that seems to be leading to some promising places. The team of Gerardo Zaffino, Geraldo Borges, Szymon Kudranski, Bazaldua, Robert Gill, Mattia De Lulis, and Rachelle Rosenberg combine their litany of visual styles to form a cohesive and stylish whole, and each style feeds into the next incredibly well. This is a stellar standalone story, but the ending raises the stakes even higher, and it seems Avengers is hitting on all cylinders. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 AVENGERS OF THE WASTELAND #2 The second issue of this further expansion of the “Wastelands” world makes a better case for itself than the debut, bringing in new characters and questions that have yet to be posed throughout the various “Old Man” comics. Writer Ed Brisson has played in this sandbox for a long time and his ideas are interesting but the base theme of trust & nature has been the beating heart of this alternate Earth for long enough that it needs something new, even though the “plot” here is a fun read. Artist Jonas Scharf is at his best when drawing the grotesque and monstrous, luckily he gets a chance to do that here more than once. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #21 Aerial battles (and, similarly, space-bound ones) can be difficult to illustrate in comics, and that’s the core issue with Black Panther #21. There are only a handful of panels, in an installment entirely focused on a battle of spacefaring navies, where the ship designs and battlelines are drawn clearly enough to make the tide of battle clear. Most of the issue relies on snippets of dialogue to help readers in understanding how things are going. Some touches, like the growing plants around Storm, help emphasize how superpowers are affecting this combat, but they are the exception to the rule. Instead, readers are left to slowly decipher what is happening in a battle that never feels as energetic or propulsive as its best panels. This is a sequence told competently, yet that competence is never enough to excite. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER #1 Falcon & Winter Soldier starts with an explosive opening to the first issue and doesn’t really let up from there. The relationship between the two protagonists makes more sense than ever here when their methods are contrasted side-by-side, but their new antagonist, the Natural, is kind of a pain. He’s a character that feels like he’s supposed to be aggravating, but even that kind of charm has its limits, and he’s riding on that line with his eye-rolling, mid-battle quips. Barnes looks better than ever if this story though, and the fight scenes are mature enough to fit the story without being too overly dramatic. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 FANTASTIC FOUR: GRIMM NOIR #1 This one shot fires on all cylinders, as the creative team of Gerry Duggan and Ron Garney put out some of their best work exploring the insecurities of Benjamin Grimm. The Thing has often been a fantastic character to dive into the head of, with his gruff exterior harboring a embattled psyche. The magical villain D'sypare makes good work of his issues, creating a tale that is chock full of fantastic set pieces and emotional turmoil. Garney is doing the work of his life here in the art department while Duggan nails the feelings of the characters and the supernatural shenanigans. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 5 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #5 Johnny Blaze is quickly finding himself on the black list on every hero in the Marvel library. It's almost to a point the character's worked himself into character, something I presume is entirely by design. Either way, Blaze's current arc is peak Ghost Rider material and an incredibly exciting read. Danny Ketch's story, on the other hand, is falling a bit flat for this particular reviewer. The Spirit of Corruption is a killer concept (no pun intended) but so far, we've yet to see just where it's going to take the character and as if yet, it hasn't taken him very far at all. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5 GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY AND EMMA FROST #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Whether you're looking for an entertaining adventure between two of your X-Men favorites, a thoughtful and action-packed journey through the mind, or another step forward in the evolution fo the X-Men, you'll find all of it in Giant Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost #1. It is one of the most stunning one-shots on the market today. In short, don't miss out on this issue; you'll regret it. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS #8 New Mutants returns to Earth for another installment following Armor and Boom Boom. This time, Magma drags them to Nova Roma to cheer them up after their failure in Nebraska. It’s a simple enough tale and Ed Brisson’s script get the job done. Marco Failla’s art is enthusiastic, sometimes to the point that it’s a problem. He’s fond of having free-standing characters overlap with prior panels. This lack of borders sometimes makes a character look like they're standing beside themself. Otherwise, the characters are over-animated in spots, but that energy pays off during the action scenes. Falla knows how to sell a teenage girl tearing a monster in half. It’s a fine issue, but one that you may forget about soon after reading. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5 PUNISHER: SOVIET #4 A key character is introduced midway through this already impressive miniseries and that introduction slows the story’s momentum. An interrogation provides a natural space for plenty of exposition to naturally occur and even the most notable flaw with that staging is transformed into one of the most exciting twists in the entire series thus far. That doesn’t stop more than half of the issue from playing as an extended explanatory sequence with a handful of interesting panels to spice things up, though. The final few pages kick things back into high gear in one of the best helicopter-action sequences I’ve read in comics. It all functions to lay the ground work for the final act of this series, setting expectations high for however this unlikely American-Russian partnership may end. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 RAVENCROFT #2 Credit where it’s due, Marvel’s Ravencroft series is doing everything it can in order to separate itself from the obvious comparisons to Arkham Asylum. Ravencroft #3 gives us a better look at the supernatural forces (well, one of them at least) hiding beneath the the asylum, as well as a surprise return at the end that poses a lot of questions. Plus, you’ll never hear me complain about a book where Wilson Fisk gets to do his thing. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5 SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE #4 Scream continues to be a series with some interesting ideas, but ultimately, not enough meat on the bone to justify its existence. While Andi making use of the symbiote in bizarre and inventive ways works well, that's about all the issue has going for it. Scream's world just isn't compelling and it needs an emotional core to reel fans in. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) SPIDER-HAM #3 This issue gets even more self-aware than fans might’ve thought possible, and the end result is just the right mix of charming and absurd. Spider-Ham and Spider-Man’s adventure heads into some unexpected territory, while the animal-themed heroes of Earth-8311 prepare for their next fight. This is the kind of comic that readers of all ages will love in some way, especially with the stellar work from Zeb Wells, Will Robson, and company. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR #2 Ripley’s first solo adventure continues in this issue, and it takes her—and the readers—deeper and deeper down a proverbial rabbit hole. Expect cameos, backstory, and some delightful art from Javier Pina and Filipe Andrade. Even if you haven’t gotten into Star’s story yet, this issue has enough genuinely good things to make it worth checking out. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS #3 Despite how their last encounter with the Empire unfolded on Cloud City, our heroes return to the location in hopes of recovering things important to them, most notably being Luke's lightsaber. A lot has changed since the Rebels left the city, posing all-new threats to Luke, Leia, and Lando. This new Star Wars launch is at its difficult middle chapters, though writer Charles Soule and artist Jesus Saiz make this installment just as engaging as everything that came before it, even without bringing massive reveals and revelations. We're given interesting insight into the mindset of the Empire, almost to the point of sympathizing with them (almost) as our heroes get down and dirty with their Rebel maneuvers. The book might be missing Han, but Lando's dynamic adds a compelling new cog into a well-oiled machine, making for an exciting experience. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5 TAROT #3 It’s almost hilarious at this point how well Marvel’s Tarot is at weaving together huge sections of the continuity into one seamless tale, putting so many publishing crossover events to shame in just three issues time thanks to writer Alan Davis. Davis and artist Paul Renaud have even been able to deliver NEW characters and worlds into the vast Marvel multiverse in quick swipes, bringing heroes who are already ripe for their own stories while also conceiving of a great reason to try some unique character combinations. You need to be reading this series, it’s grand. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5 X-FORCE #8 X-Force offers some resolution—chasing down the source of Domino’s genetic offspring—just as it begins pulling back the curtain on the secret society putting so much effort into hunting mutants. Those final few dark clues are bound to attract plenty of attention from fans, but they aren’t the heart of this story. Instead, Colossus and Domino reflect once more on the cost of violence in a sequence that is both thrilling and emotionally sincere. The use of trains as a setting makes for a fast-paced showdown and one spectacular spread. It’s a great climax, in addition to one that promises many more to come. X-Force continues to set itself apart as the “Dawn of X” spinoff with the clearest premise and a rare ability to balance action and thematic interests in each issue. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN #7 Since the founding of Krakoa at the onset of "Dawn of X," most of the comics about the new nation have dealt with it from a political point of view. X-Men #7 makes it clear that the X-Men have founded more than a nation. They’re building a culture from the ground up. Jonathan Hickman uses Cyclops and Nightcrawler—the former a one-time leader of a mutant nation himself, and the latter an ex-Catholic priest—to examine the practical, moral, and spiritual implications of the five’s ability to resurrect mutants on Earth. The conversation plays out parallel to “the crucible." This mutant ritual deals with how the five’s ability can and should correct past injustices against mutants. The ritual juts up against issues in the real-world, asking questions about bodily autonomy. Is it a crime to dictate someone’s identity to the? The obvious answer is yes, and the issue seems to agree. But for mutants things are never that simple. On that end, we get overtures towards futurism and how self-made alterations may soon change our relationships to our bodies. It also has some moments of levity as we get another glimpse into the domestic life of Cyclops and Wolverine in the Summer House. Leinil Yu is in his element here. His stark lines and strong figures suit the ritualistic nature of the story well. Yet, discerning what his blank slate faces are trying to express is still a challenge. X-Men #7 is a dense and rewarding issue that somehow feels both packed and like we’re only touching the tip of the iceberg. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5 X-MEN + FANTASTIC FOUR #2 No one at Marvel Comics captures as many distinct character voices as well as Chip Zdarsky. That was what made the first issue of X-Men + Fantastic Four a surefire success and it’s true of #2 as well. Much of the plot here is staging—delivering new information to characters and readers alike, while slowly revealing motivations—and that staging works because it’s all driven by characters rather than the plot. Doom Island and the ongoing tensions between the FF and mutantdom all read naturally and enhance the realpolitik elements of nations negotiating around Marvel’s first family. There are no obvious villains here, even the most obvious villain on Earth’s plans remain unclear. Instead, it’s a story about people all acting reasonably in their own mind and the ways in which that leads to surprising alliances and potentially tragic conflicts. It’s the sort of story that made both the X-Men and Fantastic Four into household names, and it could make this miniseries a modern Marvel masterpiece. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 DEATH OR GLORY #9 The "Fury Road" arc continues with another blood-pumping issue packed to the gills with action and explosive panelling. It's unbelievable Remender & co. have been able to extended the equivalency of one movie scene over the span of two full comics issue but somehow, it works. The timing and pacing is right, and the split between captioning/narration and dialogue is a silky smooth blend. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5 DYING IS EASY #3 Joe Hill’s modern noir and raunchy take on Sherlock Holmes hits its stride in the third issue, living in its world rather than taking up space in building it. The stylized realism brought to its visuals by artist Martin Simmons makes the series sing and keeps it fresh from page to page. Colorist Dee Cunniffe manages to push its style even higher with the almost smeared, pastel look that enhances the composition by Simmons. Dying is Easy is finally at a place where it’s fun to look at and to follow, and if it can maintain a consistency like this it will be a fun series for years to come. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5 FOLKLORDS #4 Folklords, a tale about a fictional character dreaming of the "real world," starts to get even more meta in its penultimate issue. Ansel has finally made his way to the Librarynth, where he hopes to find answers about his visions. It's interesting to see how Ansel's quest will end, especially as he now seems to be trapped within other works of fiction. I suppose we'll get some answers in the next issue, and hopefully it gives us some sort of mind-bending twist about the nature of fiction and metastories. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5 HIDDEN SOCIETY #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Hidden Society #1 reads more like an excerpt from a graphic novel than the first issue of a serialized story. It only does part of the essential work in introducing a new idea—detailing its cast of characters, but never outlining a central conflict or hook for what comes next. It’s incomplete and that will be to its detriment as some readers are left without a clear reason to look for #2 in one month’s time. However, taken as an excerpt, Hidden Society delivers a compelling introduction to a group of five idiosyncratic individuals. It’s lusciously illustrated and each segment is well told with a sampling of horror, humor, and plenty of what falls between those two poles. Hidden Society #1 offers excellent comics storytelling, even if it only manages to deliver an okay debut. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 ICE CREAM MAN #18 While Ice Cream Man #18 never names its antagonist as Alzheimer’s, it’s apparent that the disease’s final stage is the unnerving force removing memories, names, and even language from the head of its elderly narrator George as he lies in a hospital bed. The use of captions, color, and page layouts all create an oppressive atmosphere that locks readers into George’s experience for most of the issue, and that aesthetic is very effective. Creepy touches and a brief ice cream connection feel beside the point in a perfectly paced one-shot. There are a couple of moments that feel like an unnecessary twisting of the knife—cruelty for its own sake—in an issue that is already plenty bleak from its opening pages. However, the overall ambition and execution of presenting the horror story of a crumbling mind with the most surprising touch of hope must be applauded. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 INVISIBLE KINGDOM #10 Throughout Invisible Kingdom, Christian Ward has mixed killer space shots and ok character bits. In Invisible Kingdom #10, Ward shows how talented he can be when it comes to drawing more intimate moments. He draws readers in as Vess and Grix draw closer, then blows them away with a magnificent splash page. He manipulates our perception of time to make readers feel the singular moment of death and the long dark that follows. G. Willow Wilson’s script and dialog have finally dug down deep enough into the series to find its heart. It’s not the high concept pitch, but these characters, who are now stripped of everything but “the last things that can’t be taken away” from them. Which isn’t to say those big themes are gone. The issue’s final page suggests they’re coming in hot in the next story. And now that the characters have their hooks in, readers are going to be along for the wild ride. Invisible Kingdom has always been a strong sci-fi offering, but it's now ascended to a new level as a beautiful, poignant saga. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5 THE KILL LOCK #3 There’s no action this time around, but Livio Ramondelli’s tale of robotic survival continues to be utterly captivating with each issue. The latest chapter sees the four meet the creator of the titular Kill Lock (and finally witness the horrifying way it works), The Wraith sees the aftereffects of his destructive career first-hand and we finally get a bit of background regarding The Kid. Plus every time The Artisan speaks it’s both hilarious and dark. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #4 John Adams' twisted new American Revolution fires its first shot—metaphorically speaking—in Killadelphia #4 and with this terrifying new war underway, the three primary story threads and perspectives: James Sangster Jr's, this disaffected young vampire's, and Adams' all begin to converge. It's an issue without a lot of surprises. Killadelphia has made plain that a zombie revolution was coming since almost the very first issue, but what really works in the issue is the raising of the emotional stakes. It's made clearer than ever that not everyone is on the same page. Adams has his own motivations for this tediously planned long game he's been running, while for others, this revolution is a matter of racial inequality and, perhaps, justice. Overall, the issue does what the series has done best from the start in revealing just enough of the true conflict to push the story forward while challenging the reader to consider the larger picture and this issue perhaps does that the best the series has thus far. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5