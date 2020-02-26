Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost #1 Review: A Simply Stunning Journey

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel's X-Men books have entered a bold new era of storytelling and creativity thanks to House and Powers of X, and that creativity and boldness are carrying over into the group's next phase, "Dawn of X." Writer Jonathan Hickman, the architect of this renaissance, is back at work in a series of one-shots that aim to flesh out the new world of mutants even more. The latest installment up to bat is Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost. While Grey and Frost headline the issue, this is a vitally important issue, not just for them, but for all of mutantkind, and as such every X-Men fan needs to consider this a must-read issue.

First and foremost, let's just get the most obvious thing out of the way: Russell Dauterman and Matthew Wilson's artwork in this issue is absolutely stunning—immersing you in a cerebral trip through Storm's mind. The imagery is otherworldly and makes you truly feel as if you're in a plane where reality is subject to a person's mind without any sort of limits. Vibrant blues, pinks, greens, yellows, and purples fill each page, and the layouts are just as imaginative, delivering a visual tour de force.

Given that the issue is almost completely silent, Dauterman and Wilson are especially adept at conveying the duo's current emotional or mental state through their surroundings. This is especially true of Emma Frost and Storm, and it's enough to make you wish Dauterman and Wilson could team-up on the X-Men more often.

Hickman knows how to utilize the best aspects of Dauterman, Wilson, and letterer Clayton Cowles, while also conveying the charm and personalities of the X-Men, even without dialogue. His mastery over Frost is especially noticeable, displaying her blunt and sarcastic nature throughout the story in a way that both furthers the narrative and breaks up the heavier moments.

This story is a joy from beginning to end, but it also subtly hints at larger ramifications for not only Storm but every other mutant on the planet. Macro-level ideas regarding the soul, mutant resurrection, and the state of the mind are all explored in one way or another—anchored by the imminent danger to one of the X-Men's most iconic faces, and it makes for one very compelling mix.

Whether you're looking for an entertaining adventure between two of your X-Men favorites, a thoughtful and action-packed journey through the mind, or another step forward in the evolution fo the X-Men, you'll find all of it in Giant Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost #1. It is one of the most stunning one-shots on the market today. In short, don't miss out on this issue; you'll regret it.

Published by Marvel Comics

On February 26, 2020

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Russell Dauterman

Colors by Matthew Wilson

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Cover by Russell Dauterman

