Emerald City Comic Con Confirms Show Still On Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Amidst growing concerns across the country about the coronavirus outbreak, the organizers beyond Emerald City Comic Con have confirmed the show will still take place. In a lengthy statement posted to the convention's Facebook page Sunday afternoon, ReedPOP — the organizers behind Emerald City, C2E2, and New York Comic Con — revealed their plans on implementing "enhanced cleaning and sanitization across the show."

"We know ECCC means a lot to a lot of people," the statement reads. "Many of us and you have been looking forward to ECCC for a year now, and we will always want the best for this community that we have grown to love so much. ECCC 2020 will take place as scheduled March 12th-15th at the Washington State Convention Center (WSCC) in downtown Seattle."

According to the statement, ReedPOP and ECCC officials are adhering to the United States EPA's Emerging Pathogen Policy when it comes to carrying cleaning disinfectants effective against the novel coronavirus.

"We are working closely with the WSCC and our other venue partners and aligning with local, state and federal public health guidelines and agencies," the statement continues. "As ECCC approaches we will be constantly reviewing our health protection activities, public health messaging, hygiene and medical control measures with the aim of strengthening our COVID-19 response further in line with up to date public health advice and guidance, including that of the CDC. For more information about COVID-19 and response of the WSCC, the State of Washington and the city of Seattle, please refer to our website."

Of the 90 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, 10 have been located in the immediate Seattle area and since, Many in comics circles on Twitter have publicly debated their inclusion in the show. At C2E2 this weekend, top-tier comic creators like Tom King instituted a no-touching policy — no handshakes, fist bumps, the like — during the entirety of the weekend.

"We want to express our concern for everyone impacted by the COVID-19 virus," the statement concludes. "The well-being of our global Reedpop community, from our fans and exhibitors to our staff on-site at every show - is of the utmost importance to Reedpop and we take pride in creating a positive environment to celebrate comics, cosplay and pop culture."

ECCC, as it's affectionately known by fans, will still take place March 12th through the 15th.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.