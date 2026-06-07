Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Gets First Major Update

After an exciting run in Winter this year, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 reached its conclusion with a major cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered. The story continues after the intense Shibuya Incident Arc, following the aftermath of the major battle that took place during Halloween. The third season adapts Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before moving on to the Culling Games. Kenjaku, the villain responsible for planning the Shibuya Incident, also orchestrated a deadly battle royale, forcing all the sorcerers in the country to participate. The Culling Game is divided into two parts, which means the anime will wrap it up in Season 4 before moving on to the final arc.

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It’s only been a little more than two months since Season 3 concluded, but MAPPA is already planning to drop major updates on the anime’s return. The renowned animation studio has major plans for its 15th anniversary celebrations this year, and fans can look forward to major updates on upcoming projects. This also includes Jujutsu Kaisen, the most popular anime under the studio’s belt. A recent post from the official X handle of the anime dropped an exciting new update on the anime’s return.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Will Unveil New Information in June 2026

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

On June 19th, 2026, MAPPA is holding a Jujutsu Talk Special Edition, which will be divided into two parts. Junya Enoki, the voice behind Yuji Itadori, and Megumi Ogata, who voices Yuta Okkotsu, will be in attendance during the event. The live program will be divided into two parts, with the first one scheduled for the MAPPA Lineup Announcement Event. The official X handle specifically confirmed that the anime will reveal new updates on the fourth season.

Additionally, the second part will take place after the announcement event concludes, so it will be streamed on the YouTube channel of TOHO animation. Both parts will also be available as audio podcast episodes on Spotify, but only in Japanese. This major update is part of a major milestone by MAPPA. In March this year, the animation studio launched an anniversary celebration website and revealed a new logo.

The website also confirms that information on upcoming and ongoing projects will be revealed on the official YouTube channel of the studio. This doesn’t just include Jujutsu Kaisen, but also Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan, Dorohedoro, and more. Furthermore, MAPPA will also hold an exhibition in several cities across Japan. The celebration won’t be over until a range of merchandise based on newly drawn illustrations is also revealed.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Will Be More Intense Than Ever

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The second part of the Culling Game Arc will feature some of the most intense battles and plot twists in the story. It’s the longest arc of the series, which sets up the final battle against Ryomen Sukuna in Shinjuku. So far, the anime has focused on character introductions, rules of the Culling Game, and only a handful of fights.

However, things will take a major turn in Season 4 as the deathly battle royale takes a major turn when several powerful characters are forced into action. Although the sorcerers have learned how to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm, it’s not going to be easy with so many obstacles in their way. Additionally, the anime will also reveal what Sukuna has been scheming since the first season, and it’s going to change the story forever.

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