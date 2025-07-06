The 10 Most Heroic Superman Copycats, Ranked

Superman defined the archetype of the modern superhero. Such popularity quickly made him the basis for many new characters. Many of these characters would emulate the Man of Steel’s powers, origin, and overall aesthetic, adopting the mantle of the caped champion of justice. Some of these Superman copycats take the initial archetype of an all-powerful hero and twist it until they become cruel monsters. These include characters like Homelander and Omni-Man, who demonstrate just how much one can be corrupted when given absolute power. However, these are the heroes and anti-heroes who most closely follow Superman’s original ideals of truth, justice, and equality for all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether as parodies or honest tributes, these are the non-DC superheroes that not only copy the Man of Tomorrow’s appearance, powers, and origin but also do their best to be true heroes.

10) Hyperion

Originally introduced as an evil Superman knockoff, Marvel’s Hyperion would, over time, evolve into a more heroic character, aligning with the hero he was based on while still retaining his morally complex nature. Like Superman, he was an alien from a dying world that crash-landed on Earth and was raised by humans who gave him the name Mark Milton. Eventually, his universe was destroyed, and he was found and recruited by the Avengers. He would eventually leave and form his team, the Squadron Supreme, who would kill Namor for his role in destroying an entire universe. Despite being more willing to kill than some other Marvel heroes, Hyperion only does it when he feels he has no other choice and feels incredibly guilty about his actions regardless.

9) Invincible

While Omni-Man tends to be thought of as the Superman knockoff of Image comics, the truth is that his son Invincible is much closer to the Man of Steel in terms of origin and morals. Like Superman, Mark was raised on Earth and genuinely cherished humanity despite his power and alien heritage. He always tries to do the right thing and has risked his life countless times to save others. However, despite generally having a no-killing rule, Mark has been forced to put down his enemies permanently when they threaten his family. Despite this, though, he still tries his best to be a hero who emphasizes compassion over violence.

8) Mighty Mouse

A goofier Superman knockoff, Mighty Mouse, the super rodent, is always ready to fight evil cats. While escaping from a hungry cat as a little mouse, Mighty Mouse ran into a supermarket and ate the super cheese, turning him into the heroic defender of mice everywhere. He never kills his opponents and always strives to uphold his moral code. Whenever trouble is afoot, Mighty Mouse will fly in with his catchphrase, “Here I come to save the day!”

7) Sun God

Hailing from Earth 4290001 of the Marvel Multiverse, Zoran, aka the Sun God, did everything he could to save his world from destruction. When an incursion event threatened to destroy their universe and the central 616 universe, the Sun God and the rest of his team, the Great Society, tried their best to resolve the situation peacefully. However, when trying to figure out a way to save both universes with the help of the Illuminati, Namor attacked and forced the Great Society to defend their world from destruction. Sadly, Sun God and his team were beaten, dooming their universe. Even when given the chance to escape to another universe, however, Zoran decided to stay and die with his friends, showing just how selfless he truly was.

6) Aquarian

Wundarr the Aquarian is one of the stranger Superman copycats, but he still retains the original’s heroic and selfless values. Born on an alien world, Wundarr’s parents launched him to Earth as a baby as they feared that their planet was going to die, only to be proven wrong after the fact. When Wundarr’s ship crashed on Earth, an old couple saw the ship but left it unopened as they feared a Communist was inside it. Wundarr was left stuck inside the spaceship for years before finally breaking out as an adult. Despite this traumatic origin, though, Wundarr began using his powers for good across the world, bringing peace wherever he went.

5) Ultiman

One of the most direct Superman knockoffs, Chris Kelly, aka Ultiman, has all the Blue Boy Scout’s powers and even has a girlfriend named Lori Lake. Created by Big Bang Comics, Chris was an astronaut who got his powers after being bathed in cosmic radiation. He then became the hero Ultiman, with the mission is to fight for a better world. No matter the threat, Ultiman always swoops in to save the day. While he is one of the least original Superman copycats, it is still evident that he is a genuinely good person who protects the innocent.

4) Samaritan

From the independent comic line Astro City, the Samaritan was intended to be an obvious stand-in for the Man of Steel. Hailing from the 35th Century, which was an apocalyptic wasteland, he was sent back in time to prevent this bleak future from unfolding. He would gain superpowers as a side effect of time traveling and was able to prevent the Challenger Disaster from occurring. This would change the future for the better, but it meant that he had no home to return to, as it no longer existed. Now stuck in the past, he took on the name the Samaritan and swore to protect his new home.

3) Superior

Part of Marvel Comics’ Icon imprint, Superior was a kid named Simon who suffered from a degrading nervous system. Simon only ever dreamed of being like his hero, the comic book character Superior. He got his wish when a demon gave Simon the powers and appearance of a superhero for seven days. And in that week, Simon would do everything from saving kids from bullies to ending wars peacefully. He was even willing to sacrifice his soul if it meant that the demon wouldn’t destroy New York City. Thankfully, the demon was defeated, and although Simon was turned back into a regular kid, he still took pride in knowing that during the time he had superpowers, he made the world a better place.

2) Blue Marvel

Marvel Comics

Adam Brashear inspired every modern hero of the Marvel Universe through his sense of justice. As a black man during the 60s, Adam was abused his whole life by society. But after a lab accident bathed him in anti-matter and made him the most powerful being on the planet, he still chose to become a force for good. In addition to possessing similar powers to Superman, Blue Marvel shares a similar moral code, as he is willing to fight to protect everyone, regardless of their beliefs. Even though he was constantly the target of racist rhetoric, Adam still chose to be the bigger person and be a hero for all.

1) Shazam

Of all the characters based on Superman, the most pure-hearted and righteous of them all is easily Billy Batson, aka Shazam. In the 1940s, Fawcett Comics based their original hero, Captain Marvel, on Superman, with the character instantly becoming a huge hit. Naturally, DC Comics wasn’t fond of that and sued Fawcett, ultimately buying the rights to the character. What makes Captain Marvel, now known as Shazam, the pinnacle of Superman copycats is his natural kindness. Even as a young orphan living on the streets, Billy never gave up on his morals or his hope of a better tomorrow. This virtuous mindset made him worthy in the eyes of the wizard Shazam, who gave the boy his powers. Now, when he utters the word Shazam, Billy transforms into the adult superhero who’s always ready to save the day.