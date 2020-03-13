Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Promise Reveals Gorgeous Omnibus Cover From Dark Horse (Exclusive)

Fans of Nickelodeon's hit series Avatar: The Last Airbender have been able to continue Aang and company's action-packed adventures courtesy of Dark Horse Comics, and now we can exclusively reveal the gorgeous cover to their upcoming Omnibus collection. Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Promise is the official continuation of the show, and now you can get parts 1 through 3 of The Promise in one place, complete with a beautiful and brand new cover by the talented team at Gurihiru. The Promise is written by Gene Luen Yang (Boxers & Saints, New Super-Man) as well as Avatar series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, and you can get your first look at the volume's cover below.

As you can see, the cover features Aang front and center flanked by Zuko, Sokka, Katara, and Toph, and will make a wonderful addition to any Last Airbender fan's collection. You can check out the cover in all its glory below.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Promise Omnibus Collection will retail for $24.99, and comes at the perfect time, as fans of the show are celebrating Avatar: The Last Airbender's 15 year anniversary.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

You can find the official description for Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Promise Omnibus Edition below.

"Aang and friends must join together once again as the four nations’ tenuous peace is threatened by an impasse between Fire Lord Zuko and Earth King Kuei! As the world heads toward another devastating war, Aang’s friendship with Zuko places him in the middle of the conflict!"

Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Promise Omnibus collection hits comic stores on June 17th, and then will hit bookstores on June 30th.

