10 Best DC Comics Characters Created by Geoff Johns, Ranked

I think most fans would agree that comic creator Geoff Johns left a sizable impression on the DC Universe. Love him or hate him, the guy was responsible for some of the biggest moments in modern DC history. From his beloved revitalization of the Green Lantern mythos to spearheading core books during the heyday of the New 52, you couldn’t help but see Johns everywhere during the 2000s to the late 2010s. And during that time, Johns introduced a lot of characters, both heroes and villains, many of which continue to have a presence in the DCU today.

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Seriously, just look at how the Green Lantern franchise changed with the introduction of the Emotional Spectrum and characters like Atrocitus or Larfleeze. Or the incredibly cool villains Johns had a hand in creating, like Darkseid’s daughter Grail or Wally West’s Reverse-Flash, Zoom. Geoff Johns introduced some of the neatest characters in his incredibly long stint at DC Comics, but which ones are the best? While it’s hard to pick just a handful, read on for 10 of the best characters Geoff Johns is credited with creating.

10. Girder

Maybe it’s my own biases speaking, but I just love Girder, aka Tony Woodward. Woodward was once a regular steelworker until he was thrown into a vat of liquid metal that contained experimental material from S.T.A.R. Labs, resulting in him becoming the rusting mass you see here. Maybe it’s something about his design, or maybe it’s his continual attempts to get one over on the Flash, but I can’t help but appreciate him as a villain. He’s not an A-lister, but he’s managed to be a consistent threat to Central City for close to 25 years.

9. Grail

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Grail was introduced during the final arc of the New 52 Justice League title, “The Darkseid War”. The daughter of Darkseid and the Amazonian assassin Myrina, Grail was prophesied to bring about a new age of destruction. As a New God and an Amazon, Grail is incredibly powerful. Aside from being incredibly durable and a great fighter, she also inherited her father’s Omega Powers. To this day, Grail continues to be a thorn in the side of the heroes, most notably Wonder Woman, who fought her as recently as last year as part of a plot to bring Diana down.

8. Pandora

Seasoned DC Comics fans may recall Pandora, the mysterious stranger who was everywhere during the formation of the New 52. As her name implies, she is the actual Pandora of myth, who opened a box and unleashed the sins of mankind upon the world. She was punished by the Circle of Eternity, forced to witness the horrors she inflicted on the world. Pandora was later killed by Doctor Manhattan before mysteriously showing up at the end of DC K.O.. What the future has planned for her is a mystery, but it’s nice to see her back in action.

7. Chris Kent

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Before Superman had a son with Lois, he got some good fatherhood experience by raising someone else. Lor-Zod is the son of General Zod and his ally, Ursa. Lor-Zod was rescued by Superman, who took him in, renaming him Chris. Sadly, Chris’ time with the Kents was short as Chris was actually the host of the Kryptonian god Nightwing, and he had to leave his family behind at the end of the “New Krypton” saga. Chris is still around, but sadly, thanks to the Flashpoint reboot, he’s once again Lor-Zod and more like his biological dad than his adoptive one.

6. Simon Baz

We all know Johns had a legendary run on Green Lantern, and during that time, he introduced not one but two new members of the Corps, the first of which was Simon Baz. Simon became a member of the Corps around the time the Guardians of the Universe unleashed the Third Army upon the DC Universe. Baz really stood out from his fellow Earth-based Lanterns as one of the only members to carry a firearm. Now he relies solely on his Power Ring and remains a vital member of the recently restructured Green Lantern Corps.

5. Atrocitus

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You can tell Geoff Johns was champing at the bit to introduce all the cool ideas he had for the Emotional Spectrum, one of which was Atrocitus, leader of the Red Lantern Corps. Atrocitus is the sole survivor of the massacre committed by the Manhunters that wiped out an entire sector of space. His rage served as the fire in which the Red Lantern Corps was forged. Using powerful blood magics, Atrocitus tapped into the Red Light of Rage and created an army of other beings driven by righteous fury. To this day, Atrocitus still seeks brutal and bloody justice.

4. Larfleeze

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As much as I like Atrocitus, I can’t deny that the best creation to come out of Johns’ work with the Emotional Spectrum is undoubtedly the DCU’s only Orange Lantern, Larfleeze. Larfleeze was once a pirate who accidentally stumbled onto the Orange Lantern Central Power Battery, imbuing him with the full power of the Orange Light of Avarice and driving him insane with greed. Larfleeze started out as a serious threat, but he really started to shine when his more comedic tendencies emerged. He can be dangerous, but honestly, he’s way more entertaining as a goofball.

3. Zoom

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One of the best aspects of the Flash mythology is how practically every Scarlet Speedster has a Reverse-Flash. Wally West’s archrival is his former friend Hunter Zolomon. Zolomon gained temporal powers that allowed him to mimic speed and antagonize the Flash. But what makes Zoom such an interesting villain is that he believes he can make heroes like Wally better by challenging them and giving them obstacles to strengthen them. Zoom has put Wally through the wringer, and while he might not get the spotlight as much as Eobard Thawne, Zolomon made for one hell of a Reverse-Flash.

2. Jessica Cruz

Jessica Cruz was the second Earth-based Green Lantern that Geoff Johns introduced, though she actually debuted in the pages of Justice League. Cruz suffers from intense anxiety after a harrowing experience that resulted in the deaths of her friends. She was actually sought out to be the new Power Ring, Green Lantern’s twisted Earth-3 opposite. But Jessica overcame her fears and managed to become a true Green Lantern. She’s come a long way since her debut, and, as of the most recent shake-up, Jessica is in charge of running the entire Green Lantern Corps.

1. Stargirl

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I honestly can’t think of a character that Geoff Johns put more of his heart and soul into than Courtney Whitmore, aka Stargirl. Created as a tribute to his deceased sister, Courtney is a legacy hero who takes after Starman’s sidekick, the Star-Spangled Kid. Stargirl is one of the most active heroes of her generation. She’s fought in countless Crises, she’s been pivotal to the modern incarnations of the Justice Society, and she even rescued dozens of sidekicks who were lost in the timestream. If any character represents Johns’ love of superheroes and DC history, it’s Stargirl.

Which of Geoff Johns’ DC Comics creations are your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!