13 Years Ago Today, Marvel’s Best Galactic Hero Got a Surprising Change (He Needs an MCU Appearance)

Ever since their fan-favorite movies, the Guardians of the Galaxy have rocked Marvel’s cosmic playground. Before they became the company’s de facto space-faring heroes, that title belonged to two vastly underrated and, nowadays, mostly ignored characters. There was the legendary Silver Surfer, and, more importantly for today, Nova. The Nova Corps is Marvel’s own take on DC’s superpowered space cops, the Green Lantern Corps. Much like their emerald-clad counterparts, Novas wield an item that grants them incredible power that they use to protect the universe from all manner of threats. The most famous Nova is Marvel’s original, Richard Rider, but while he’s soaring strong today, there was a time when he vanished completely.

Richard Rider disappeared in a blaze of glory at the end of the Thanos Imperative, thought to be dead for good. In the wake of the Marvel Now! banner, Earth needed a new cosmic defender. It got exactly that on February 20, 2013, with Nova (2013) #1 debuting Sam Alexander. Where Rich had established himself as one of the universe’s greatest heroes time and again, becoming the head and sole member of the Nova Corps as Nova Prime, Sam was a change unlike anything else. It was a major shift for one of Marvel’s best characters, and at least one of these incredible heroes deserves to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All-New Nova, All-New Problems

Unlike Rich, who was chosen to be a Nova Centurion, Sam was not elected by anyone. In fact, it was his dad who’d been chosen to be a Nova. Jesse Alexander was an accomplished Nova who even fought alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, but left a mission to see the birth of his son, and after that, stayed on Earth. He became a drunk who parroted stories of his glory days, which Sam never believed until he went missing, and Gamora and Rocket Raccoon showed up asking for him. With that, he put on his father’s helmet and set about reuniting his family and protecting the galaxy.

Sam never had an easy life, always cleaning up after and covering for his alcoholic father, and wanting something more than what little his small town could offer. He got all of that and more when he became one of the only Novas left in existence. The helmet was coded to only work for his dad and those of his DNA, meaning that Sam was the only person who could wield this awesome power properly. He quickly made a name for himself, becoming an Avenger and later a founding and mainstay member of the Champions.

What sets Sam apart from Rich is how he captured a long-forgotten version of the Nova stories without sacrificing their galactic proportions. Rich Rider was originally a self-conscious teenager who thought he’d never amount to anything, but that was quickly burned out of him as he rose to universal prominence as the greatest Nova. Meanwhile, Sam still struggles with feelings of inadequacy, not knowing what he’s doing, and normal teenage problems like school and dating. He delivers on the prospect of a normal kid becoming an intergalactic hero without letting go of either aspect, while Rich remained the purely space-focused hero. Both had fantastic niches that overlap beautifully.

Both Novas Deserve an MCU Debut

While there were once talks for a Nova-centric Disney+ show, the idea was ultimately put on indefinite hold in February of 2025. Now, a year later, I make the pitch that the MCU needs Nova more than ever. The Guardians of the Galaxy have finished their movie franchise, meaning that the wild west of Marvel’s cosmic landscape needs a new cowboy, and Nova is the perfect fit. Sam’s longtime ally Kamala Khan has already been introduced as Miss Marvel, meaning that bringing in Nova could be another step towards a Champions project, which could act as the Avengers for a younger audience.

Avengers: Doomsday promises to shake up the entire multiverse. New heroes are going to need to rise out of that chaos and establish themselves as the peacekeepers of the next generation, which would be the perfect opportunity to introduce Sam and his story. A young kid trying to connect with a father he never believed as he fights with the weight of the galaxy on his shoulders, would make for a very engaging plot, and open the door for other cosmic characters like Rich Rider to make themselves known. Both Novas are some of the most interesting and underutilized characters in Marvel, and this could be the chance they need to make it big.

