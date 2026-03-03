20 Years Ago, Marvel Revealed Who Really Killed JFK

Just a few decades ago, Marvel Comics casually, yet heavily, hinted that one of its biggest icons was actually responsible for the death of the 35th President of the United States. Kennedy was known for many things, including his tragic assassination at the hands of Lee Harvey Oswald. In the real world, the shocking and public nature of JFK’s death led to a number of conspiracy theories. Movies, television shows, and yes, even comics touched on the suspicious nature surrounding JFK’s death, with Marvel Comics going so far as to blame one of its biggest heroes for the assassination.

Marvel Comics Seriously Hinted Wolverine Killed JFK

In Wolverine: Origins #6 by Daniel Way and Steve Dillon, Logan is feeling the effects of carbonadium and reflects on the first time he felt the sensations. We are treated to a flashback to Wolverine’s time as part of the Weapon X program, where Logan is held under lock and key. He’s in Dallas in the year 1963, and though we aren’t exactly told the details, Logan has just done something big and demands to be let out so he can rendezvous with his team. Unfortunately, Weapon X is more concerned with eliminating Logan to keep a lid on things.

Again, we aren’t told exactly what happened, but I think we can all glean what happened here. This flashback takes place shortly after JFK’s assassination, and instead of letting Logan go, Weapon X decided to try to kill him so it couldn’t be traced back to them. This isn’t surprising in any capacity. Weapon X has a history of doing awful things to advance their goals, so killing a figure like JFK isn’t exactly a stretch. Not to mention, Wolverine has a history of killing high-profile targets. Would anyone really be surprised if he was behind offing JFK?

Of course, the responsibility falls on those controlling and manipulating Logan at the time, like Romulus. Still, with as big a hero as Wolverine is, it’s kind of surprising that Marvel is alright pinning one of the most famous political assassinations on him. Then again, Wolverine’s long history is incredibly spotty, with plenty of room for other horrifying things to come to light. Killing JFK is one thing, but who knows what else Wolverine has done that has changed the course of history?

What do you think about Wolverine being revealed as JFK’s killer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!