Invincible #143 Gives The Series Finale Its Lasting Impact

Invincible has become a become a beloved IP thanks to Prime Video’s hit animated series, but the series first rose to prominence in the comics. After over 100 issues, the series finally brought its story to a close with issue #144, but it was #143 that set the table for several big payoffs in the epic finale, with Marky, Terra, Samantha, and Mark all having key revelations and moments that would have a major impact.

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Invincible #143 is the penultimate issue of the series, but the events that happen within the issue are in many ways just as important as the events of the final issue, and without the moments in #143, #144 doesn’t have nearly the impact. That’s especially true of the relationship between Mark and his family, as not only does Mark make some big decisions that will affect his family for the rest of the story, but he finally tells Markus that he is his real father, and that’s the latest event in what has been a difficult span of time for the future hero.

Invincible #143 Allows The Series Finale To Truly Soar

There’s a lot happening throughout the final arc of Invincible, but many of the biggest points are addressed or set up in #143. Marky is suddenly dealing with the fact that he has powers and can’t control them, or the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with them. While Scott has been his father to this point, not telling Marky about his lineage wasn’t a great decision, and neither was Mark’s decision to not reveal who he really was. Neither parental figure in Marky’s life knocked this out of the park, and now Marky is dealing with all of it in a very public way.

In addition to Mark finally revealing his identity to his son, he’s also making grand decisions about leading his people as Emperor and leaving Earth, and just like with Marky, this decision is having an impact on Atom Eve and Terra. Not everything goes as smoothly as he’d hoped, though his heart seems to be in the right place.

These major points of the story set up huge moments and payoffs in the final issue, as Marc’s decisions to lead his people and the peace he’s brought to the Viltrumites end up bringing them into conflict with the Coalition. Meanwhile, the revelation of his real identity to Marky sets up one of the best payoffs for the Invincible legacy, with Marky embracing his father’s heroic mantle but doing so in his own way. The complexities of legacy, family, and navigating peace are all rewarding aspects of the finale, and those don’t have nearly the impact if #143 doesn’t deliver and set the stage for that finale to succeed.

Invincible went out swinging in its last arc, and #143 is a vital part of what makes the ending work. That’s why the issue is a valuable addition to any Invincible collection.

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