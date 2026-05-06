The 3 Best Invincible Crossovers You Have to Read

If you’re a fan of Invincible, you owe it to yourself to check out some of his best crossovers. For the past several years, fans everywhere have taken a real shine to Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s epic superhero saga. Thanks to the animated adaptation on Amazon Prime, Invincible has experienced an incredible surge of popularity. He’s got a new fighting game, Image Comics did a series of Invincible-themed variant covers, and we’ve even gotten new comics expanding on the franchise. Truly, it’s never been a better time to be a fan of this story.

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Now, if you’re a fan of just the show, believe me when I say that you’re missing out on some fun things. Admittedly, Amazon Prime’s Invincible series does a great job adapting the comic faithfully, but there are some things that it struggles to bring to life. Namely its crossovers with other franchises. While Invincible wasn’t the cultural juggernaut he is now, he ended up with a few crossovers with some other surprising characters. So, for those who have only watched the show, read on to discover 3 Invincible crossovers you absolutely have to check out.

3. The Tick #100

To celebrate his 100th issue, the bizarre blue wonder, the Tick, had a special team-up with Invincible. Through a complicated series of events, Invincible is brought to the Tick’s universe, where he assists the Tick in stopping the alien conqueror, Martin of Mars. It’s an odd story, but what makes it even more odd is that it’s practically canonical to Invincible. Invincible surprisingly gels with the over-the-top, cartoony vibe of the Tick’s universe, and the Tick really takes to Invincible’s incredible strength. This one is a bit harder to track down, but believe me, it is totally worth it.

2. Invincible #60

If you saw season 3’s Invincible War episode, you know that the Earth was attacked by numerous Invincible variants. Well, the show only tells half the story, as Invincible #60 made it clear that the invading Viltrumites were a threat to the entire Image Universe. Spawn, Savage Dragon, Youngblood, Madman, and more are all seen fighting against the coterie of evil Marks. The story pans out exactly the same, but it’s still really cool to see all these heroes come together and fight an evil Invincible (even if most of them only show up for a cameo).

1. Marvel Team-Up #14

It’s been said numerous times since the show debuted, but yes, Invincible and Spider-Man had a canonical adventure in Marvel Team-Up #14. Taking place between Invincible #33, Angstrom sends Invincible to the Marvel Universe, where he assists Spider-Man in taking down Doctor Octopus. It’s a great one-off adventure, and both heroes have great chemistry with one another. I will give credit to the show for tweaking this storyline and adapting part of it in season 2. But for the real magic, you have to read the actual team-up issue, because it really is that good.

What’s your favorite crossover issue with Invincible? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!