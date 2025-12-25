Robin’s Death is Now a Crucial Part of Wonder Woman’s History

The Robin death that shook up the Bat-Family for years now also has a place in Wonder Woman’s mythos. There isn’t a comic book fan alive who isn’t at least somewhat familiar with Jason Todd’s brutal and untimely end in the “Death in the Family” storyline. Joker beat and blew up the second Boy Wonder, something that haunted Batman for years. Of course, with Superboy-Prime’s help, Jason managed to beat the Grim Reaper, and to this day, Todd continues to fight crime alongside his mentor and the rest of the Bat-Family as Red Hood.

However, a recent retcon revealed that Jason had a brief encounter with a time-traveling hero right before his final adventure as Robin. As seen in the Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman miniseries, Robin and Trinity were friends, even though she nearly caused another paradox by revealing his upcoming murder. But what seemed like a twisted (and morbid) joke on Trinity’s knowledge of the future has actually become a crucial part of Wonder Woman’s lore. As Trinity’s time-traveling escapade winds down, she calls on Robin to serve a very important role for the Wonder Woman family.

Robin Death is Needed for Steve Trevor’s Upcoming Revival

Elizabeth Marston Prince’s solo adventure comes to an end with Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #6 by Tom King and Belén Ortega. Trinity has gotten the last missing corgi that kicked off this entire adventure, and it’s brought her face-to-face with her father, Steve Trevor. It’s an awkward conversation as Trinity has never met Steve due to his untimely death at the Sovereign’s hands. But the two get along really well, and they decide to spend what they can of the day together, with Trinity secretly knowing Steve is only hours away from losing his life.

The father and daughter have a pleasant afternoon, walking around Washington, talking about all the things Elizabeth has never gotten to ask Steve. The two get ice cream together, but during the break, Trinity accidentally reveals the truth that today is the day that Steve dies. She explains the how and the where, and the mood seriously shifts. The two sit in silence for a bit, and Trinity begs her father to damn the consequences to the timeline and not to go to his meeting with the Sovereign.

But knowing that his death is what inspires Diana to bring Elizabeth to life, Steve refuses to change history. That said, he promises that he’ll find a way back. But Trinity knows that he won’t be able to navigate the underworld alone, so she decides to recruit a friend to help Steve make his way out. Later, as Steve’s spirit is crossing the river Styx, he meets Jason Todd. Knowing that Jason would come back to life, Trinity requested that he help her father find the way out of the underworld, which he agreed to.

Without Jason Todd’s Death, Steve’s Resurrection Would Be Impossible

To be fair, in the main DC continuity, Steve Trevor is still dead. In fact, his appearance in the Trinity miniseries is the most he’s been seen since his death last year. But I’ve been a comic book fan long enough to know that a writer like King doesn’t leave a cliffhanger like this or put this much emphasis on time travel without it paying off in one way or another. The only really surprising aspect to me is that this wrinkle has actually made Jason and his murder an important part of Wonder Woman’s canon.

Trinity has a very specific need when it comes to helping her father escape the underworld. She needed someone whom she knew was going to die and come back to life, who was competent enough to survive the underworld, and, most importantly, someone she could trust. Thankfully, Jason more than fit the bill. It’s kind of messed up, but weirdly, some good might actually come out of his death. If he hadn’t been killed by the Joker, Jason wouldn’t be in the position to help his friend’s father and Wonder Woman’s greatest love come back to life.

Of course, this assumes that this is how Steve comes back to life. Personally, I can’t see why else the Trinity miniseries would have invested so much time in Jason or leave on such a cliffhanger if he wasn’t meant to help Steve out like this. Still, it’s quite wild to know that Jason’s death had a major impact on not one, but two superhero families. His death might have broken the Bat-Family up a little, but Jason’s death is also going to be imperative in bringing Wonder Woman’s family back together.

What do you think about Jason Todd helping Steve Trevor come back to life?