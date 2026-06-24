Supergirl Finally Gets the Respect She Deserves Right Before Her DCU Movie

Supergirl is one of the most important but under-respected superheroes of all time. She debuted all the way back in Action Comics #252 in 1959, and she’s been a defining character in DC ever since. A common misconception about the Maiden of Might is that she’s just a female version of Superman, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Sure, they share the same powerset and have some similarities; they are both superheroes on the side of justice, but they are definitely their own incredible characters, and Supergirl has a whole lot more to offer than just being Superman’s cousin.

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Supergirl is set to show the entire world what she brings to the table in her blockbuster DCU movie, Supergirl. Of course, with a massive movie on the horizon, DC isn’t content to just rest on its laurels, either. The company is officially kicking off the Summer of Supergirl, celebrating the Woman of Tomorrow and all her fantastic adventures in a whole season of comics that place her front and center. It all started with the Summer of Supergirl Special, which showed everyone that Supergirl has a ton of individuality to bring to the table. Kara deserves every spec of popularity and then some, and here’s why.

The Summer of Supergirl Begins Now

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This special issue brought us three fantastic stories by three all-star creative teams. Sophie Campbell and Belén Ortega crafted a tale of Supergirl and Lobo dealing with the fallout of their fight doing a ton of property damage, then bonding over their shared love of their dogs in a heartfelt Midvale adventure. Gail Simone and Emma Kubert had Supergirl and Mary Marvel explore what it was like to live in the shadow of a more popular hero, and what it meant to be an orphan. Finally, Mark Waid and Cian Tormey explored Supergirl’s complicated but rich history through the eyes of some of DC’s biggest names, showing everyone just how much Kara has survived.

What’s incredible about these stories is how they each highlight a key component of who Supergirl is. She is a character who goes through constant reinvention, never content to rest on her laurels and be just one thing. She’s a bastion of endless hope, but, unlike Superman, because her life has been defined by tragedy and loss. She has a deep, burning anger inside that she has to work to let go of, and in doing so, help others learn to live with their own pain. She is just as dedicated to truth, justice, and a better tomorrow as Superman is, but brings far more than her fair share of quirks and kindness to the stage.

DC’s Underrated Star and Cornerstone

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Beyond the insane complexities of her character, Supergirl is the backbone of huge parts of DC’s canon. Back in the Silver Age, she was just as essential to DC’s future as Superman. Firstly, she opened the door for more Kryptonians outside of Superman, proving that fans would accept and even welcome more heroes, villains, and civilians. She was an instant hit, and even rose to such prominence that she was considered just as important to the Legion of Super-Heroes’ founding as Superboy. She brought a new but nuanced perspective to Superman’s adventures, and commanded just as much respect in the superhero world. Her heroic sacrifice to stop the Anti-Monitor was beyond heartbreaking, and only impactful because of her importance.

Unfortunately, the post-Crisis reboot decided that DC needed to keep Superman special by making him the true Last Son of Krypton, getting rid of all other Kryptonians. Supergirl was removed from continuity for nearly twenty years, but not even DC could wipe away her presence. New Supergirls appeared in every variety, each harkening back to Kara in some way. The fans, and DC itself, wanted Supergirl. She brings something to the Superman mythos that no other character can, and her incredible mix of mastered anger and bottomless hope has inspired generations. She is a story about overcoming adversity, so even if that adversary is DC itself, she will always show us how to rise above.

Summer of Supergirl Special is on sale now!

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