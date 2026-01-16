The Absolute Trinity Is Here, And They’ve Already Destroyed the Earth

The Absolute Universe is the biggest change that DC has made in years, and it has undoubtedly succeeded on every level. The entire Absolute line has topped the comic charts since Absolute Batman rocketed onto the scene in late 2024, and there’s no sign of them slowing down any time soon. This whole time, they’ve been slowly dropping hints of the evil that remade their world, pointing the finger at Darkseid. Alongside this unprecedented rise, the main DC Universe has been building towards its biggest event in recent memory. The All In banner has spent its entire stretch working towards DC K.O., and finally, the promised crossover between the universes is here.

DC K.O. #1 teased the arrival of the Absolute versions of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. The Heart of Apokalips promised that the Prime Universe heroes and villains would never win the tournament, and that the very outcome was rigged. The biggest obstacle that stood in their way was Darkseid’s three horsemen, his secret champions. The Absolute Trinity was Darkseid’s secret weapon, but unlike their normally heroic selves, these versions are monsters. They showed up ready for a fight at the tail end of DC K.O. #3, and they’ve already turned the Earth into a hellscape resembling their master’s home.

Absolute Monsters Make Themselves Known

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The third round of the King Omega tournament saw the final eight competitors whittled down to four. It was a series of two-on-two fights, with each competitor choosing someone from outside the game to be their partner. In the end, through a mix of strategic choices and overwhelming power, the last ones left standing were Superman, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor, and the Joker. Once they bid farwell to their companions, the Heart of Apokalips transported them directly to the sight of the penultimate round, eager to settle things once and for all. Instead of a pocket dimension, however, they were brought to Earth, which had all but been entirely converted into the new Apokalips.

Thankfully, the Titans had already spent several issues evacuating the Earth, meaning that the casualties were kept to an absolute minimum. Still, the entirety of human civilization was torn asunder, with Darkseid’s firepits and evil machines taking their place. The Earth was nearly unrecognizable, the heroes who were supposed to protect it were nowhere to be seen, and there were four people to blame. Standing ready as their next challenge was the Absolute Trinity and Booster Gold, who the Heart declared Earth’s new champions. The Darkseid-possessed Booster Gold had taken down the World Forger and Time Trapper. These villains accelerated Earth’s transformation with their Omega Energy, and now, stood ready to ruin it for good.

Not the Absolute Trinity We Know

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The versions of the Absolute Trinity that we see as Darkseid’s Horsemen are not like the ones that we know and love. Firstly, they are far more monstrous in appearance. Their eyes glow red with Omega symbols in place of their pupils, and their features have turned sharper, as if they were corrupted by Darkseid’s energy. In fact, with the lines that cover their faces and greyed-out skin, they look as if they were manifestations of Darkseid himself. All of this, combined with the fact that they are acting as the King Omega’s personal weapons, points to the idea that these characters are not the true Absoltue Trinity, but copies created of them by Darkseid.

The original Absolute Trinity are still each fighting their individual battles, and the only two that have met are Batman and Wonder Woman. They have no idea that someone like Darkseid even exists, let alone what he’s done to their world and what his plan was. This evil Absolute Trinity may be the future version of the original, but that seems unlikely, given how far ahead that would be for each of their stories. Still, that makes the evil copies even more dangerous. They have all the powers and mentalities of the world’s greatest heroes who grew up in a hellscape. They are infinitely dangerous, and with how much Omega Energy they are clearly crackling with, they are the tournament’s biggest challenge yet.

DC K.O. #3 is on sale now!

