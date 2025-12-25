The DCU’s First Green Lantern Returns in Both His Best and Worst Forms At Once

DC’s number one event of the year is in full swing, and the newest grudge match paired up two of the most underrated heroes left in the tournament. DC K.O. started a fighting tournament between some of DC’s best heroes and villains to determine who would become the next King Omega and defeat Darkseid, and the first round already cut the total number of participants down to size, reminding everyone that in this tournament, you are rewarded for being cruel. The second round split everyone up into pairs to duke it out, and this ultimate duo of the Flash and Green Lantern is set to turn everything up to eleven.

The Flash (2023) #28 saw the original Flash, Jay Garrick, throw down with the angriest Green Lantern of them all, Guy Gardner. This fight was an intense brawl that pushed both heroes past their limits and forced them to dig deep to find new strength to keep going. For Guy specifically, he found the strength in two of his most insane forms. This comic not only brought back Guy’s beloved time as a Red Lantern, but it also brought back his most hated retcon of all: the fact that he’s a descendant of an alien race who can make bio-organic weapons and went by Warrior.

Experience Versus Raw Attitude

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Heart of Apokolips dropped Jay and Guy into Jay’s old lab, where he first gained his powers. It instructed them to fight to the death in a best two out of three match. Jay tried to talk Guy into playing checkers instead, trying to keep their humanity despite the situation, but Guy doesn’t know how to play checkers, and rage-quit so hard that he won round one. While he had the edge in the first round, Guy knew exactly how dangerous speedsters could be when they decided to cut loose, and realized he needed extra firepower to bring Jay down hard and fast.

The Heart offered both fighters the chance to take on different forms from their past and potential futures, and Guy decided to embrace the spirit of cruelty and become a Red Lantern once more. Amped up with the boost of Omega Energy from winning the first round, Guy was ready to tear the entire world apart and kill Jay once again, but he found himself overwhelmed when Jay emerged as one with the Speed Force. Guy tried to defend himself, but Red rings are notoriously terrible at defense, and he was swiftly taken down by the older hero. Guy’s fan favorite form was ripped apart with no trouble, so for the final round, he realized he had to mix things up.

Jay preached the entire issue about Guy needing to respect his elders, so Guy took it to heart and turned to his lineage. Guy was half Vuldarian, the descendant of a race of warriors dedicated to keeping the universe safe. He took on his Warrior persona and summoned the endless army of his ancestors to stop Jay with an even more ancient set of elders. Guy won the final round and promised to kick Darkseid’s butt for Jay as he eliminated him. Guy won, and he did it with his most hated form of all.

A Man With Many Faces, But a Singular Thought

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Guy Garnder has worn an awful lot of hats over the years. He’s most famous for being a Green Lantern, but he served as the leader of the Red Lantern Corps, the last Warrior of the Vuldarians, and even once wielded Sinestro’s power ring from Qward. Still, despite all the changes he’s gone through and the various reactions from fans, at his heart, Guy has always been the same character. He’s a rough, often angry man who is pushing to do the best he can, even when all he knows how to do is fight the bad guys. Guy is stubborn, willful, and deeply unsatisfied with himself, but he’s always trying to do what he can.

The thing that makes Guy so interesting isn’t his storied history, but the fact that his entire history stems from the same idea of him trying to prove himself. Guy wants to be the hero who saves the day, but he’s brash and abrasive and keeps getting in his own way. Still, despite everything, Guy always takes whatever skills and weapons he has on hand and uses them to fight the good fight. It doesn’t matter what name he has or what powers he uses. Guy is going to fight until the bitter end with a cocky smile on his face. That is the appeal of Guy Gardner, and that is exactly what this trip down his memory lane proves about the character.

The Flash #28 is on sale now!

