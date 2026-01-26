This Character Could Be DC’s Next Constantine, They Just Need a Shot

John Constantine is one of DC’s most popular magical characters, and it’s easy to understand why. In a world of solar-powered aliens and Tibetan monk-trained masters of martial arts, Constantine gets by with just his wits, charisma, and some parlor tricks. He’s definitely skilled when it comes to magic, but while he’s one magician I wouldn’t want to be on the wrong side of, he’s nowhere near as powerful as someone like Zatanna. Where she uses skill and force, Constantine gets by with pulling the wool over people’s eyes. He’s tricksy and willing to sell his soul to a dozen different demons to con someone, which is a huge part of his appeal.

Seeing a snarky, chainsmoking son-of-a-gun twist the situation until he gets out unscathed is endlessly entertaining. Constantine is a fantastic window into the dark, magical world of DC. He’s strong enough to challenge these threats, but is easily overpowered, and has to use his wits and knowledge to escape. It’s the perfect setup for a character like this to succeed. Constantine is great, but it’s also always nice to get some fresh blood in. Thankfully, DC already has the perfect replacement available in Xanthe Zhou. They have everything it takes to be DC’s next Constantine.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Xanthe Zhou lived in the Gotham City Chinatown when they were young. One rainy night, they were killed by a speeding truck. Since the veil between the human and Spirit Worlds was weakened by the weather, their body was transported to the other side as well. They were happened upon by Po Po, a powerful spirit and sorcerer of the Jade Court, the eight godlike rulers of the Spirit World. Po Po took pity on the deceased child and sacrificed her great power to attempt to restore Xanthe to life. The process stripped Po Po of her power and memories, but it only half succeeded, leaving Xanthe half dead and half alive.

With a foot in both worlds and unable to return to their former life, Xanthe became a spirit envoy. They would take offerings to forgotten ones on the other side, alongside keeping the peace between the Spirit and living worlds. In their young half-life, Xanthe has already established themself as the number one human expert on the Spirit World. They sell joss paper charms to magic users online, and even Constantine buys from Xanthe.

They’ve also picked up quite a few tricks along the way. They’re a great magician in their own right, able to travel freely between Earth and the Spirit World. Their primary weapon is their joss paper, which they can fold into any shape or size, from a set of stairs to a broadsword. When their origami weapon can’t cut it, they use their fire-starting rings to add some extra oomph to their attacks. They are an accomplished fighter and certified expert on all things occult, and that is the perfect setup for a new classic character.

Half Dead, Half Alive, All Interesting

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Xanthe is the perfect character to headline a Constantine-style comic. Just like the trenchcoat-clad chainsmoker, Xanthe is a skilled magician who relies more on their knowledge than their raw power to win a fight. They are the de facto expert of a specific, underexplored type of magic in DC, and have a unique style that accompanies that. They have the slightly aloof yet caring personality and practicality that have propelled Constantine forward, but with a far more optimistic attitude. Where Constantine faced the darkness with his own cynicism, Xanthe faces it with hope, but also with an understanding of the world.

The non-binary soul-tender brings plenty of their own originality to the table, as well. There’s so much story to explore with someone who is only half alive. They’ve continued to age, but are legally dead, and will never be able to fully integrate back into society. How had this impacted them, and what does being half dead mean? Exploring this alone could push a character forward for years, and that’s not even mentioning all of the potential that Chinese-inspired spirits meeting superheroes has going for them. Xanthe is a character with endless potential, and we need to see it explored.

