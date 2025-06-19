10 Best Magic Teams in Comics, Ranked

There are so many teams in the comic book industry that sometimes, it feels impossible to keep track of them all. There are cosmic teams, futuristic teams, prehistoric teams, you name it. Superhero teams tend to form in direct response to specific threats, which helps explain the different teams and their respective focuses. For example, if we were threatened by something supernatural or magical, we’d want one of the magical teams from Marvel or DC Comics to come in and save the day. Typically, the heroes on these magical teams know the most about the mystical arts, or they’re a powerhouse in their own right. These heroes can fight the beasts lurking in the shadows and come out on top.

To be fair, not all magical teams need to be heroes. For every magic-themed hero team, there’s a natural counterpart. They helped to balance out the universe, providing threats that force forward some amazing and memorable plots, so it’s hard not to love them. One thing is certain: the mystical and magical side of the comic book world has a way of surprising readers, which explains why we’re always drawn to this direction.

10) Avengers of the Supernatural

Memorable Team Members: Blade, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Manphibian, Man-Thing, Satana

The Avengers of the Supernatural is one of countless teams that formed when the circumstances called for it. Their origin begins after Mojo kidnaps a bunch of Avengers for his television shows. Basically, Mojo put these heroes together to form his “nerdy superhero” group, which was probably a mistake on his part. Putting some of the smartest and strongest (mystically speaking) heroes in the same place is always going to spell disaster.

As part of Mojo’s wild scheme, the Avengers of the Supernatural were forced to take part in “Martian Transylvania Super Hero Mutant Monster Hunter High School,” which pitted different groups of superheroes (forced into allocations by Mojo) against each other. Avengers of the Supernatural, unsurprisingly, resisted their roles and orders, eventually working with others to save Mojoworld and the rest.

9) Strange Academy

Memorable Team Members: Doctor Strange, Doctor Voodoo, Zelma Stanton, Emily Bright, Doyle Dormammu, Shaylee Moonpeddle, etc.

Marvel loves making schools, as evidenced by the multiple iterations of mutant academies portrayed in the X-Men series. So really, it was only a matter of time before a major mystical school appeared. Enter Strange Academy, in which some of Marvel’s heavy-hitting magical users work together to train and protect the next generation of mystical entities.

Unsurprisingly, Strange Academy is full to the brim of characters, as the faculty and adjunct faculty lists alone could fill an entire paragraph on their own. Then there are the students, some of whom are young descendants of known characters, while others are wholly new to the series. Each one came with special abilities or concerns, creating a diverse and complicated cast.

8) Night Force

Memorable Team Members: Black Alice, Baron Winters, Jack Gold, Vanessa van Helsing, Raven, Traci Thirteen, Klarion the Witch Boy, Zachary Zatara, etc.

Even millionaires can get in on the magical arts, as evidenced by Baron Winters. He assembled several other DC characters to create a supernatural team capable of tackling all sorts of magical antagonists. They weren’t quite a strike force, but they were extremely specialized, capable of traveling through time, detecting all sorts of paranormal events, and responding accordingly.

There have been several iterations of the Night Force over the years. Basically, they form up to deal with a select series of events and then disband. Rinse and repeat. We can blame Winters for why the teams never hold together long; it’s hard to trust a millionaire with the fate of the world, and that’s before taking mystical matters into account.

7) The Nightstalkers

Memorable Team Members: Blade, Frank Drake, Hannibal King, Abraham Whistler, Abigail Whistler

Sometimes, even famous vampire hunters like Blade need to work with a team. Enter The Nightstalkers, a vampire-hunting team that first appeared during the 1990s. These hunters didn’t technically want to team up, but the vampire threat had gotten bad enough to warrant them all working together, and thus the team was born.

The Nightstalkers ended up hunting more than just vampires (and let’s be real, that alone would have been enough to keep readers entertained), as they likewise deal with various other supernatural nasties. The Nightstalkers would eventually become part of the Midnight Sons (mentioned below). The Nightstalkers made a cameo in Blade: Trinity, though readers are welcome to debate how accurate that depiction was.

6) Creature Commandos

Memorable Team Members: Lt. Matthew Shrieve, Sgt. Vincent Velcro, Pvt Warren Griffith, Pvt. Elliot “Lucky” Taylor/Patchwork, Frankenstein, The Bride, etc.

The Creature Commandos are all scientifically created monsters, first appearing in DC Comics during the 1980s. They’ve since gotten a bit of a glow-up, thanks to the new animated series. The team has famously acted as more of a strike force, selecting their targets and missions with extreme care.

It’s easy to forget that magic comes in many forms, and that technically, creatures fall under this category. The Creature Commandos may not be capable of casting magic, but they’re paranormal through and through. As such, they often face mystical and magical threats, whether they want to or not.

5) The Trenchcoat Brigade

Memorable Team Members: John Constantine, Mister E., The Phantom Stranger, Doctor Occult

DC Comics’ Imprint, Vertigo, allowed for many darker adventures, which worked well with the mystical and magical of the universe. Enter The Trenchcoat Brigade, a team that brought some of the biggest heavy hitters, mystically speaking, together to save the day. More accurately, they’re trying to guide one wizard with limitless potential. To put it simply, they were trying to influence which way Tim Hunter’s magical training would swing.

Each member of the team set aside individual time to work with young Tim, but that doesn’t really make a team, does it? The four-part miniseries, titled The Trenchcoat Brigade, really forced the team together, which kick-started several meetings and adventures for the team. As for their name, you can thank John Constantine for that one.

4) Sorcerers Supreme

Memorable Team Members: Doctor Strange, Clea, Merlin, Sir Isaac Newton, Mindful One, etc.

Doctor Strange is the Sorcerer Supreme (usually) and as such, he’s one of the most powerful magic users in Marvel Comics. He’s famous for acting as the magical shield for Earth, but sometimes, even the biggest heroes need a little backup. During Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme, he teamed up with past and future versions of the Sorcerer Supremes. By allowing the past, present, and future to work together, the Sorcerer Supremes aimed to protect the very fabric of reality.

Unsurprisingly, the series has lots of surprises, including cameos from historical figures and creative variations on the infamous Sorcerer Supreme. They only worked together for a short period of time, unless you take the bending of time into account, in which they worked together for centuries, but for one major event. Once their mission was complete, they all went back to their according timelines.

3) Shazam Family

Memorable Team Members: Billy Batson/Shazam, Freddy Freeman/Shazam Jr., Mary Bromfield/Lady Shazam, Eugene Choi, Darla Dudley, Pedro Peña, etc.

Once upon a time, the Shazam Family was known as the Marvel Family, but it’s easy to see how that was confusing for readers (especially those not up-to-date with both major publishers). While Shazam and his family are often remembered for their extreme abilities and immense wells of power, there’s no denying their connection to the magical side of DC Comics.

Shazam gets his powers from Mamaragan the Wizard, explaining how he can transform by shouting his iconic name. Likewise, Billy/Shazam was able to share these powers with his siblings and friends. This is not the sort of thing a superhero can generally do, so it’s a good reminder of the mystical foundation for the team. Together, these heroes have saved the day more times than they can count. Billy’s ability to share the powers lets him create a team capable of tackling some of the largest mystical threats in DC.

2) Justice League Dark

Memorable Team Members: Wonder Woman, Zatanna, John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Doctor Fate, Deadman, Etrigan the Demon, etc.

There have been many iterations of the beloved Justice League, allowing for heroes to splinter off and tackle different threats and protect specific regions. This opened the door for Justice League Dark, a hero team designed to tackle the mystical and magical threats of the DC universe. Naturally, like any major team, the roster has changed and fluctuated a lot over the years, as team members appeared and left.

When something terrifying lurks in the shadows of the realm, the Justice League Dark team is likely to be first on the scene. They have dealt with some of the most horrifying creatures of the universe, with stakes that often feel beyond our ken. Justice League Dark has recently gotten a bit more attention, thanks to two animated movies (Justice League Dark and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War).

1) Midnight Sons

Memorable Team Members: Blade, Johnny Blaze, Elsa Bloodstone, Danny Ketch, Morbius, Magik, Nico Minoru, Wolverine, etc.

When something terrifying and magical threatens the Marvel Universe, we want to see the Midnight Sons rise up against the threat. This team has immense star power, thanks to heroes like Blade and Ghost Rider joining the team, and that’s only the beginning. Like many other Marvel teams, the Midnight Sons have combined forces and disbanded several times over the years. Basically, they join together for a major threat before splitting off on their own.

Midnight Sons has handled many threats over the years, from Lilith to the Darkhold Redeemers and pretty much everything in between. They were involved in the Midnight Massacre, the Siege of Darkness, and at least one Marvel Zombies event. In 2022, the Midnight Sons even got their own video game.