10 Best Batman Gadgets, Ranked By How Useful They Would Be in Everyday Life

Batman is the most popular superhero of them all, the protector of Gotham City, Superman’s best friend, and the Justice League’s best – and most infuriating – tactician. Every night, Bruce Wayne goes into the darkness to fight evil, trying to save Gotham from the criminal rot that has infected nearly every corner of it. He’s a normal man (well as normal as a billionaire can get) who has trained his body and mind to the height of human perfection. He’s one of the most intelligent people on the planet and has created numerous amazing tools to help him in his war on evil, evening up the odds with the most dangerous enemies imaginable.

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Batman has loads of gadgets. Over the last 87 years, readers have seen him pull out all kinds of gizmos, doodads, vehicles, armors, weapons, and basically anything else you can think of, slap a bat on them, and use them in his cases. While some of the Dark Knight’s technology would have little to no use in everyday life, there are some creations of his that would definitely make a normal life a little bit easier. They’re just as good for use against clowns and grotesqueries as they are for your normal life. These ten Batman gadgets would be great to have, as they would make life easier for even the most mundane people.

10) Grappling Hook Launcher

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Batman has had some amazing adventures over the years and a key to all of them has been swinging… and we’re not talking about the favorite pass time of parents in the 1970s. The Dark Knight has been swinging between buildings for years, both to get from point A to point B and to attack people, whether it be pulling them up and knocking them out or hitting them with one of those powerful swinging kicks. Over the years, the method by which he launched these lines changed to the point where know it’s a grappling gun. While this doesn’t seem like it would have a lot of use in real life – alas, the real world has very few places where you could swing between buildings even if you wanted to – you could possibly use it to grab things and reel them to you. It would take some practice, but eventually you’d probably get pretty good at it.

9) The Bat-Wing

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Batman has many amazing vehicles, but some of his coolest have always been his various flying ones. There was the Bat-Copter and later the Bat-Plane, which would eventually give way to the Bat-Jet and the Bat-Wing. He still uses Bat-Wings of a certain type, constantly modifying and creating new ones to fly into battle with his enemies (or, more correctly, the artists want to take a chance at creating one that gets made into a toy and they get some royalties from it). A Bat-Wing doesn’t seem very practical for everyday use, but if you were to take the time to learn to fly it, you could have a very fast way to get anywhere in the world. You could start a courier service of some kind. Or you could just sell it and retire, which is probably the most useful thing about it.

8) Brother Eye

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DC is known for their amazing event build-ups and none were better than Infinite Crisis. We learned about the ultimate Batman gadget in the build to the event: Brother Eye. See, Batman knew that something had happened to his memory after the Justice League mindwiped him (as seen in Identity Crisis). He started to distrust his fellow heroes and created Brother Eye to watch them. It was the ultimate spy satellite and could even create OMAC soldiers with nanotech that were programmed to defeat any metahuman. This might seem like overkill in your every day life, but Brother Eye is a sentient computer that can create supersoldiers. If you can’t find a use for that – even if it’s just free wi-fi – then you and I have very different outlooks on life.

7) His Cape

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Batman has one of the coolest costumes in comics and a big part of that is his cape. Capes are one of those things in comics that go in and out of fashion, but there’s no way that the Caped Crusader would be caught dead without one; it’s in the name. Over the years, his cape has changed a lot. Sometimes its reasonably sized, other times it has its ZIP code. It’s weighted, bullet and fire-proof, can be used as a glider, and just plain looks cool. Having a giant piece of fabric that can be used for just about anything is super useful. You could use it as a tarp or create awnings anywhere with it, especially if it’s like the Nolanverse one that gets rigid when you need it to. It’s definitely waterproof, so you could use it outdoors as much as you want. It has a lot of different uses and, as with most Batman gadgets, you can probably sell it and make a decent chunk of change.

6) His Cowl Lens

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Batman’s cowl is way more complicated than it looks. Over the years, the Dark Knight has modified it in a variety of ways, with the cowl’s lens being one of the most useful parts of his entire costume. He can switch on infrared mode and night vision, as well as various other vision modes, and they can connect to computer systems, allowing him to preview data he’s downloading. They’re basically every set of VR glasses ever except way, way better and they would be awesome to have every day. Imagine if you could hook your prescription glasses up with these kinds of lends and the attendant systems to make them work? You’d have numerous vision modes and all kinds of connectivity, making your glasses even better than before.

5) Justice-Buster Armor

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Batman’s plans against the Justice League take many forms, but one of them is pretty simple – the Justice-Buster Armor. This suit of armor was specially designed to battle the New 52 Justice League, armed with countermeasures for Cyborg, Wonder Woman, Superman, Aquaman, Barry Allen, and Hal Jordan. After the Joker used a special Joker toxin to make the League attack the Caped Crusader, he busted out this armor and went to town. This is another gadget that might seem like it has much use in the real world, but a mech suit that can fight the most powerful superhumans ever would be a million times better than any car. It can even fly. This is the ultimate personal vehicle; sure, it would be illegal but who’s going to take it from you?

4) Bat-Cycle

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The Bat-Cycle has proven to be one of the most versatile of the Caped Crusader’s vehicles. While it doesn’t have the style or variety of systems that the Batmobile has, it’s still a state of the art motorcycle, sometimes with a jet engine, and is much faster and more durable than any other motorcycle out there. Batman does have several different kinds of Bat-Cycles – some like more traditional motorcycles and others more heavily armed and armored (usually referred to as Bat-Pods) – but any of them would be awesome to have in the real world after you learned how to use them. They’d be the fastest bikes around and you could use them just to zoom around town or get really good and race them.

3) The Utility Belt

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Batman’s utility belt isn’t usually thought of as a gadget, but a whole bunch of them. However, for the purposes of his list, we’re going to take the belt as one gadget. This belt and its equipment are the key to Batman’s success as a superhero. Over the years, the various items on the belt have been listed in diagrams and it’s basically everything you could need in just about any situation, even ones that don’t involve taking on a homicidal former DA with a scarred face screaming about coin flips. Think of it like a mutlitool writ large, with all kinds of flares, lights, lockpicks, chemicals, weapons, tools, and anything you could think of. It would make you the most useful person to have around everywhere you go. There’s even Bat-Shark Repellent on there. The only way it could be more useful is if it had a working AmEx Black with no credit limit in one of the pouches.

2) The Batmobile

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There are lots of cool cars in superhero comics, but none of them are as cool as the original, the Batmobile. The Batmobile has changed a lot over the decades, but they all have one thing in common – they are really fast. Batman has had them modified to be faster than any other cars out there, with the best suspension and braking systems that money can buy. They can take a truly ridiculous amount of damage and have onboard weapons and a powerful computer system. The Batmobile is better than any car you could own. It’s faster, it can take more punishment, and it can drive itself. It’s the ultimate car and it doesn’t matter what kind of life you lead, it would be useful.

1) The Bat-Computer

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Computers have become an indispensable part of our lives and we all wish we had better ones. Batman, though, has always had the best computer that money can by. We don’t know the specs on the Batcomputer, but we know it can run holographic systems and basically anything else you need. It can hack systems on its own. It’s basically the greatest computer you can imagine. Can you imagine the graphics card on this baby? And you could definitely run an AI locally off it. Everyone can find use for a computer as powerful as the Batcomputer in 2026.

What’s your favorite Bat-gadget? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!