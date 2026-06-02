Daredevil made his name in Hell’s Kitchen, protecting the citizens by himself while dealing with his own sense of guilt. However, many great Daredevil story ends up leading to him teaming up with another hero, sometimes a friend, and sometimes someone who starts a fight with him first. Frank Miller’s iconic run (1979-1986) introduced several characters into Daredevil’s world, from villains like Kingpin and Bullseye to allies like Elektra. There was even a landmark series before that where Daredevil’s comics gained an actual team-up name thanks to his close relationship with Black Widow. Add in his connection to all of Marvel’s street-level heroes, and Daredevil has had plenty of partners over the years.

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From his love interests like Elektra and Echo to contemporaries like Spider-Man, here is a look at the 10 best Daredevil team-up stories in Marvel Comics.

10) Echo (Daredevil & Echo, 2023)

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Daredevil and Echo started out as a romantic relationship in a similar fashion to the one he had with Elektra. Kingpin had Echo trying to kill Daredevil, making her think that Daredevil killed her father. Their best outing, though, came a few years later in Daredevil & Echo (2023), a four-issue miniseries by Taboo, B. Earl, and Phil Noto. The two are already strong allies by this time, so they work together well against the demonic Demogoblin, who was abducting children in Hell’s Kitchen. This is more of a horror story for Daredevil fans, as they are trying to stop an ancient evil that Matt and Maya’s own ancestors had tried and failed to stop.

9) White Tiger (Daredevil Vol. 2 #38–40)

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In the Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series, Matt Murdock agrees to represent White Tiger when he is arrested for his vigilante activities. This is exactly the same way that Daredevil met White Tiger in the comics. In Daredevil Vol. 2 #38-40 by Brian Michael Bendis and Manuel Gutierrez, Hector Ayala, the original White Tiger, is framed for the murder of an NYPD officer killed during a pawn shop robbery. Luke Cage and Iron Fist ask Matt to represent White Tiger in the court case while they hunt down the real cop killer. It also has a downbeat ending and shows that the dangers to superheroes are not only from other supervillains.

8) Deadpool (Deadpool: Suicide Kings)

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Deadpool has had some wild team-ups over the years, and his most famous have been with Wolverine and Spider-Man. However, Deadpool also had a big team-up with Daredevil, although this all started with a fight, as many others do. This happened in Deadpool: Suicide Kings, which was a five-issue 2009 miniseries by Mike Benson, Adam Glass, and Carlo Barberi. The story included not only Daredevil, but also Spider-Man and Punisher. Daredevil saves Deadpool from Punisher, who tried to execute the Merc with a Mouth, and then the two teamed up to clear Wade’s name. This showcased Daredevil’s tactical patience, contrasting with Deadpool’s chaos.

7) Power Man & Iron Fist (Daredevil #178)

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One of Daredevil’s most reliable team-up partners is the Heroes for Hire duo of Luke Cage and Iron Fist. They were so popular that they were part of Marvel’s Netflix street-level team of the Defenders, with Jessica Jones. However, it is hard to beat the first time they ever teamed up, which happened in Daredevil #178 (1982) by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson. Foggy Nelson hires Heroes for Hire to protect Matt Murdock, and they attack Daredevil, thinking he is targeting Matt. The three then team up to find a missing child and battle Kingpin. This was their first crossover and set up a bright future where the three remained allies.

6) Elektra (Daredevil #174–176)

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Easily, one of the best partners that Daredevil has ever teamed up with was Elektra. This has even played out in recent years when Elektra took on the mantle of a female Daredevil, and set out to keep the hero’s name clean, swearing to do better as a hero, even refusing to kill unless necessary. However, their best team-up came in Daredevil #174-176 (1981) by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson. This was the storyline that originally introduced the Hand into Marvel Comics. When Daredevil loses his radar sense after they attack, Elektra shows up to protect him. Watching Daredevil and Elektra fighting ninjas is one of the best things fans of the characters will ever see.

5) Gambit (Gambit Vol. 3)

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Daredevil and Gambit teamed up in Gambit Vol. 3 by John Layman and Georges Jeanty. This was a 12-issue series, and Daredevil encounters Gambit when both are seeking a villain named Constrictor, who has stolen a synthetic organ meant for a judge. Daredevil wants to bring him in, and Gambit wants the organ to save a dying Sabretooth. The two heroes end up fighting, and in a strange reversal, Gambit wants to save a life, while Daredevil only sees Sabretooth as a villain. This was a great team-up because it puts Daredevil’s by-the-book morality against Gambit’s gray morality.

4) Spider-Man (Spectacular Spider-Man #107-110)

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Spider-Man and Daredevil have a long history, with the two fighting when Spider-Man was a teenager and they thought each was a villain. However, the best team-up came in one of Spider-Man’s greatest storylines ever, “The Death of Jean DeWolff” by Peter David and Rich Buckler. Capt. Jean DeWolff is murdered, and Spider-Man is on a trail of vengeance to find her killer and make them pay. The two heroes work together to catch Sin-Eater, but when Spider-Man almost beats Sin-Eater to death, Daredevil stops him, and they begin fighting each other. This was also extremely important because this was where Spider-Man and Daredevil revealed their identities to each other.

3) Captain America (Daredevil #233)

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Daredevil #233 by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli was the final part of the “Born Again” storyline. This was the popular Daredevil arc that saw Kingpin ruin Matt Murdock’s life when he learned his identity as Daredevil, and Matt had to climb his way back from the depths of despair to regain his identity as a hero. This issue sees Kingpin send Nuke to Hell’s Kitchen to destroy things to further ruin Daredevil’s life, and Captain America shows up to see what is going on. They don’t fight, but instead work as partners, with Daredevil stopping Nuke and Cap following the chain of command to help restore Matt’s name and concluding the arc with an uplifting ending.

2) The Punisher (Daredevil Vol. 2, #82–87)

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Daredevil and Punisher have never gotten along, and it is all because Daredevil refuses to ever consider that Punisher might be in the right. However, while Daredevil considers Frank Castle to be a murderer, Punisher knows that Daredevil is a good man and does what he can to help out as much as he is allowed. That happened in Daredevil Vol. 2 #82-87 by Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark. Matt is imprisoned in Ryker’s Island after he was exposed as Daredevil, and he is strapped in a prison with criminals he helped put there. Frank Castle purposefully gets arrested and put into Ryker’s, so he can protect Matt from these villains. It was one of the most unusual Daredevil team-ups in Marvel history.

1) Black Widow (Daredevil #81-124)

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The longest-running team-up in Daredevil history was with Black Widow. From Daredevil #81-124, the series saw the two heroes teaming up, and it was even renamed Daredevil and the Black Widow from issues #92-107. Gerry Conway and Gene Colan launched the run, and it all started with Black Widow saving Daredevil from drowning in New York Harbor and then helping him take down the Owl. This was the most influential Daredevil run of the character’s history until Frank Miller took over years later. The Natasha/Matt romance was still one of Daredevil’s best, ranking only behind his relationship with Elektra.

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