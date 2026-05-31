New Harry Potter Game Lets You Join Lord Voldemort’s Army

The Harry Potter franchise shows no signs of stopping, with a new era set to begin with HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter live-action series. That series will take fans back to the beginning of the story with an all-new cast, but it’s not the only Harry Potter project in the works. That’s because a brand new Harry Potter game has been revealed, and it will bring its own twist to the franchise by letting you help and join Lord Voldemort’s army.

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The new game is titled Defenders of Hogwarts, and it is being created by staples of the Harry Potter franchise, MinaLima. The game takes place as Lord Voldemort and his forces arrive at Hogwarts, and players will play as a Hogwarts student as they explore Hogwarts and prepare for the coming battle. The twist is though that you can either play on the side of Hogwarts or as a member of Voldemort’s dark forces, and the game is set to arrive on Kickstarter soon. You can check out your first look at the game below.

Two Long-Time Harry Potter Creators Are At The Helm of Defenders of Hogwarts

There are still lots of details on the game that haven’t been revealed yet, but what we do know is that the creators of the game are MinaLima, and they have an amazing history with the Harry Potter franchise. Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima first started working with the franchise in 2001 when they created the entire graphic style for the Harry Potter films.

They would then design all of the graphic elements for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Dragon Alley at Universal Orlando Resort as well. MinaLima would return to the franchise to design the graphic props for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and now they have crafted a new game based in the Harry Potter universe.

What we do know about the game is that you will be playing as a student and honing your spell-casting skills as you explore Hogwarts and prepare for the battle against Voldemort, but you can choose to either align with the heroes of Hogwarts or Voldemort’s armies. The game is for 2 to 5 players and is for ages 13 and up, and games last around 90 minutes.

You can sign up to be notified when the Kickstarter launches later this year, and if you do, you will get a bonus Defenders of Hogwarts pin. You can check out the campaign page right here.

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