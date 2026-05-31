2026 PC Game Released Today Is 100% Free for Limited Time

A PC game just released on Steam today, May 31, 2026, is 100% free to download and keep if PC gamers grab it in the first month of its launch. After this, it will be locked behind a purchase, though there is no word on how much it will cost when this happens. There’s also no word of Steam Deck compatibility. What we do know is that PC gamers are enjoying it so far, as evidenced by its 100% approval rating on Steam so far.

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Today, a collective of developers — Samuel Luecke, Oliver Svensson, Tristan Berglund, Rayan Jibril-Alakki, Emil Särelind, Kevin Hamberg, and Alex Standh — released a 2D asymmetric co-op puzzle platformer called Linebound, with the help of publisher FutureBound. Why the game is free for its first month, we do not know, but we have seen some developers and publishers try this in recent years, presumably as an attempt to grow awareness of the game, which is currently flying way under the radar.

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“Awesome Platformer”

“Linebound is a local, asymmetric, co-operative puzzle platform game for two players,” reads an official description of the game on Steam, for those unfamiliar with it. “One of you is the Artist, drawing platforms directly into the pages of a living sketchbook in real time. The other player is Sketch: a hand-drawn character who is brought to life inside the book and must hop through its puzzles and platforms.”

While most free Steam games are borderline shovelware, Linebound has a unique concept and seemingly competent execution. It doesn’t look like your average free Steam game, which may explain its perfect user review score.

“Awesome platformer game with a unique concept, it reminded me a lot of those early Flash games. Love the art style too,” reads one of these user reviews. Another adds: “Very short but charming game.”

Exact data on how long the free PC game is, we do not have, but most Steam user reviews are around the one-hour mark, with a few at the two-hour mark. In other words, the game is very short, but it’s free, so this is not very surprising. What’s more surprising is the quality. From a quality perspective, this looks like one of the best free Steam games of the year so far. Meanwhile, if this one doesn’t tickle your fancy, there is another new one recently made available.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.