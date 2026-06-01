New Free PS4 Game Now Available for All PlayStation Users on PS Store

A new and free PS4 game is now available for all PlayStation users on the PlayStation Store. There is no native PS5 version of the free game in question; however, the game is obviously playable on the current Sony console via the magical technology known as backward compatibility. Of course, this also applies to PS5 Pro, but this also means no PS5 Pro enhancements for owners of the most expensive PlayStation console.

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More specifically, developer MY.GAMES has brought its online third-person 6v6 PvP mech shooter, aka War Robots, to the PlayStation Store for the very first time. As you may know, this game has been around for several years, but it has never been on PlayStation until now, that is. And like it is on other platforms, it’s completely free. Obviously, there is optional monetization, but it is not required. And so far, PlayStation users across PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro are enjoying the free download, as evidenced by its early 4.09 out of 5-star rating on the digital Sony storefront. This score is after over 300 user reviews. Meanwhile, it is important to note this game is not to be confused with War Robots: Frontiers, which came to the PlayStation Store back in 2025.

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PvP Tactical Shooter

Across the 300+ reviews, the most common score is a perfect five stars, which is 69% of user reviews. That said, the next most common is one star, with 17%. The number one point of praise is the moment-to-moment gameplay. It’s a fun game. The major critique is that while the game is free-to-play, some players feel it is more pay-to-win than this. Some reviews have also critiqued the game’s balance, noting that the longer it continues, the more balance issues present themselves, which is common for live-service games.

“War Robots is a tactical shooter focused on giant mechs combat,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Join global worldwide PvP battles, spring ambushes, outmaneuver opponents, and turn the tide with smart positioning. Destroy. Capture. Upgrade. Become stronger and prove your skills in the War Robots online universe.”

At the moment of publishing, there is no word of a PS5 version of the game. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.